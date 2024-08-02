Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach 2-1 Ipswich Town U21s - Half-Time

Friday, 2nd Aug 2024 14:39 The Bluesâ€™ U21s are 2-1 behind to Borussia MÃ¶nchengladbach at half-time in their first German friendly at the ATS Sportpark in Heimstetten. Town fielded an U21s side with keeper Cieran Slicker the only member of the squad with competitive first-team experience with the Blues. John McGrealâ€™s men took the lead in only the third minute following the first serious action of the match. Slicker was quickly off his line to the edge of his box to clear a long ball forward ahead of an attacker. His ball forward looked easy for Die Fohlen keeper Jonas Omlin but the Swiss international misjudged it and it scuffed off the top of his head, allowing Leon Ayinde to seize upon it, cut back inside and then stroke into the corner of the net to give the young Blues a surprise 1-0 advantage. The Bundesliga side threatened for the first time in the 10th minute when a deep cross from the right reached Tim Kleindienst beyond the far post from where the former Heidenheim striker smashed a volley wide. Town, whose youngsters were holding their own, claimed a penalty a minute later when forward Matty Roberts stole a loose MÃ¶nchengladbach pass just outside the area and went to ground as he burst past Nico Elvedi into the box. However, the referee decided the Wales U18 international had dived, probably correctly. The German side levelled on the quarter-hour, in controversial circumstances. Gladbach took a very quick free-kick on the left, the ball was played into the area by Kevin StÃ¶ger and Kleindienst rose high unmarked to nod into his first goal for the club into the net with the Town defence and Slicker caught on their heels waiting for a whistle. The keeper ran well out of his goal to make that point to the referee along with his teammates and was booked for his protests. On 17, there was a confrontation between the teams after Blues midfielder Ryan Carr went in late on StÃ¶ger, who reacted angrily before plenty of other players from both sides joined in. Order was restored and Carr and StÃ¶ger were booked. MÃ¶nchengladbach began to take more comfortable control and in the 26th minute they went in front from the penalty spot, Carr having clipped Alassane Plea as he turned away from him on the left of the box. Julian Weigl slammed the spot-kick straight down the middle. As the game reached the half-hour, Blues right-sided wideman Nico Valentine underwent lengthy treatment after a firm but fair challenge by Elvedi. The former England U17 call-up looked in a great deal of pain having evidently fallen awkwardly on his shoulder and was eventually taken off on a stretcher. Jesse Nwabueze took over. Chances were far and few between in the latter stages of the half, with MÃ¶nchengladbach on top, but three minutes into injury time the ball fell to Plea just outside the box but his strike was too close to Slicker, who saved down to his right. Moments later, StÃ¶ger looped an effort well over from the left, then soon afterwards Blues midfielder Steven Turner was booked for a foul. After seven minutes of injury time, largely for Valentineâ€™s nasty looking injury, the referee ended the half. At times, it had been an unusually feisty game for pre-season - when was the last time Town had four players booked in the first half of a friendly? - the German side perhaps having their noses put a little out of joint by the Town youngsters taking the early lead or perhaps having travelled for a game against an U21s side. But gradually the game began to settle down into the more usual pre-season fare with Die Fohlen taking control, albeit with the Blues side competing well and looking to force and make the most of errors in the final third. Town U21s: Slicker, Jambang, H Barbrook, Maionis (c), Ayoola, Turner, Valentine (Nwabueze 36), Carr, Foyo, Roberts, Ayinde. Subs: Williamson, Okunowo, O Davis, T Taylor, Onuchukwu, Babb, Morgan. Borussia: Omlin, Itakura, StÃ¶ger, Weigl, Honorat, Kleindienst, Plea, Netz, Reitz, Scally, Elvedi.



Photo: Reuters



