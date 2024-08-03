McKenna: Some Good Improvements

Saturday, 3rd Aug 2024 16:11 Town boss Kieran McKenna felt his side improved in a number of areas as they beat last season’s seventh-placed Bundesliga team Hoffenheim 1-0 in a pre-season friendly at Kufstein Arena in Austria. Jack Taylor’s goal just before half-time was enough to see the Blues to victory, while the former Peterborough man and Wes Burns both his the post. “Another good challenge, a step up in the opponent again and a really good workout,” McKenna said. “It was a tough game, we managed to get minutes into lots of players. There were some good improvements on things from last week that we wanted to improve on. “We had spells where we dominated the game with our pressing and managed to pin them into their half and we had a spell later in the game where we had to see the game out and show resilience, two qualities that we’re definitely going to need to show. The boys showed that today. “I don’t think there were any injuries on what was probably a pretty dangerous surface with the downpouring of rain there’s been in the last 24 hours, so to come through it without any big issues is a big positive.” He added: “I wouldn’t say it was comfortable, I thought it was a hard-fought game. But certainly first half we managed to play the majority of the game in the opposition’s half, which is always nice, and the same at the start of the second half, we managed to play the majority of the game in their territory for the first 15 or 20 minutes. “In the last 20 or 25 minutes, we had to defend together as a a team, lots of substitutions, tired legs and we saw that bit of the game out well as well. “We don’t place importance on the result of the pre-season games in particular, we want to see progression and certainly saw progression in some things from the last couple of weeks.”

McKenna was delighted with Taylor’s goal: “Such a really good finisher, so you always want to get him in positions to shoot as much as possible while still contributing all the other things to the team. “I thought he played well amongst quite a few others as well. I thought he performed really well in the role.” The midfielder’s winner came from a short corner on the right and McKenna says set pieces will be key once the Premier League season gets under way. “They’re going to be massive for us, no doubt about it,” he said. “Our set-play record’s been excellent in the last couple of years from an attacking sense especially, but defensively strong as well. “We’re going to have to have it as a source of goals, for sure. We’re going to get fewer set pieces, we’re going to get fewer corners, fewer set pieces in the final third, so we have to optimise them as well as we possibly can against teams who are going to be even better organised. “It’s a big challenge and if we can still contribute goals from set plays in different ways, it will be big for us, so nice to get one today.”

McKenna was pleased that forward Omario Hutchinson, who rejoined the Blues on a permanent basis from Chelsea for £20 million earlier in the summer, was able to make his first appearance, and lay on the goal, after suffering a niggle. “Very important, he’s missed a little bit of time but he’s a fit boy so no real concerns over his readiness,” he said. “It’s just about getting him 45 minutes on the pitch after a good training week and he came through it no problem. He can buildup again next week.” Central defender Axel Tuanzebe played his first game having missed previous matches for personal reasons. “His recovery pace and his athleticism are really important for us in the backline, as we saw last season, so it’s great to have him back,” McKenna continued. “He’s missed a couple of weeks for different reasons but he came back for pre-season in really fit, he had internationals over the summer [with DR Congo]. “Another good training week next week and some more minutes next weekend and I’m sure he’ll get stronger as the rest of the group will as well.” The Blues’ most recent signing Conor Townsend also got some minutes from the bench in the second half. McKenna says it was vital to get in a left-sided defender: “Very important. We did lack cover in terms of a left footer, who is a natural left-back or left wing-back in that role last season. “Leif [Davis] managed to stay fit pretty much all season and other boys stepped in in the few moments that he did miss. “We need strong competition and options in every position this season, we need at least two strong players for every position, there’s no other way about it, it’s going to be a big increase in the physical challenge. “We’re really happy to get Conor, an experienced player, a good professional, a good player, good qualities for the team and for the role in the team and someone who we think will settle in really well and be an important part of the group.”

Photo: TWTD



