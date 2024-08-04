Town Women Host London City Lionesses

Sunday, 4th Aug 2024 08:37

Ipswich Town Women face Barclays Women's Championship favourites London City Lionesses in a friendly at the Martello Ground in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 12pm).

The Town Women have played one friendly so far this summer, a 4-0 away victory over third-tier AFC Bournemouth last Sunday.

With the Lionesses having recruited former PSG head coach Jocelyn Precheur and with some high profile signings in their squad, among them Sweden international striker Kosovare Asllani, Town boss Joe Sheehan is expecting a difficult test.

“I think it’ll be a really tough game,” he told TownTV. “I think probably most people’s early season favourites for the Championship.

“Really wealthy ownership, signed some really top players, some of the players they’ve brought in have been global superstars, really.

“If we’re exposed to them on Sunday it would be a great opportunity for us to pit ourselves against them.

“Equally, a new manager who has come in from PSG and I’m sure his level and his experiences are also going to be really challenging for us, but a challenge we’re really excited for.”

Admission is £7 for adults, £5 for concessions and £3 for under-19s.





Photo: Action Images