Blues Among Clubs Linked With Skipp
Wednesday, 7th Aug 2024 18:15
Town are reported to be among the clubs eyeing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp.
According to The Telegraph, the 23-year-old is expected to move on before the transfer window closes and is interesting all three promoted clubs, Town, Leicester City and Southampton.
Skipp has been with Spurs since the age of eight - aside from spending the 2020/21 season on loan at Norwich City when he was named in the Championship Team of the Season - and will have worked with Blues boss Kieran McKenna during his time as a coach with the North Londoners’ youth set-up.
Welwyn Garden City-born Skipp, an England cap at U16, U17, U18 and U21 levels, has made 58 starts and 48 sub appearances for Spurs, scoring once. He is contracted until the summer of 2027.
Photo: IMAGO/Every Second Media via Reuters Connect
