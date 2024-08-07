Blues Among Clubs Linked With Skipp

Wednesday, 7th Aug 2024 18:15 Town are reported to be among the clubs eyeing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp. According to The Telegraph, the 23-year-old is expected to move on before the transfer window closes and is interesting all three promoted clubs, Town, Leicester City and Southampton. Skipp has been with Spurs since the age of eight - aside from spending the 2020/21 season on loan at Norwich City when he was named in the Championship Team of the Season - and will have worked with Blues boss Kieran McKenna during his time as a coach with the North Londoners’ youth set-up. Welwyn Garden City-born Skipp, an England cap at U16, U17, U18 and U21 levels, has made 58 starts and 48 sub appearances for Spurs, scoring once. He is contracted until the summer of 2027.

Photo: IMAGO/Every Second Media via Reuters Connect



backwaywhen added 18:17 - Aug 7

Yes please great player. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 18:19 - Aug 7

If Keiran thinks he can be good for us, then no better judge in this case....but begs the question why we have not moved sooner as he was always leaving this summer according to Spurs fans. 3

WhoisJimmyJuan added 18:23 - Aug 7

Would make a great captain. Well someone had to say it.... 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 18:24 - Aug 7

Portmanterrorist how do you know we haven’t? Transfers don’t just happen in a day or two sometimes they can take weeks of work. 4

Reality_2021 added 18:27 - Aug 7

Not sure he is that good personally.



I do not think he is actually that good. Spurs have had a problem with a weak central midfield for a few years now and teams with weak central midfields struggle in the Premiership. 0

Bazza8564 added 18:32 - Aug 7

Good player, young and hungry, get him in.



And on Beattiesbackpockets point, months mate. Szmodics talks have been going on since just before the end of last season. 0

runningout added 18:33 - Aug 7

Must be some jink in the armour 0

joyousblue added 18:33 - Aug 7

No beatiebackpocket we would have had 4 months but all this fassing about trying to keep mckenna cost us time and planning , im delighted we kept him but it cost us time so yes transfer takes 2 weeks so the agent gets richer , but had we not had all this , is he ? will he ? cost us even if you take away holidays mckenna and aston dont switch off 1

ArnieM added 18:37 - Aug 7

I saw on the budgie forum, a few of their &and a week or so ago we’re voicing concerns that he might end up with us …. Not sure why this should bother them, but they aren’t happy that this could be the end result. So if it happens I’ll be over the moon that we are getting up their noses. -2

ITFC1977 added 18:49 - Aug 7

PortmanTerrorist How do you know we haven’t moved for him before? Do you think we just have one option we want and then wait for that to fail before we start looking for another? 0

Rsj13 added 18:55 - Aug 7

The fact McKenna has worked with him before (and his track record of improving players) surely makes is front runners between the promoted clubs. Also, going to hazard a guess that McKenna knows his character fairly well, and will still be very well connected at Spurs to get a very honest review! 0

Linkboy13 added 19:00 - Aug 7

Oh no not transfer saga think i'll skipp this one. 0

TimmyH added 19:08 - Aug 7

hhhmmmm...always found him underwhelming at Tottenham, might perform better if less is expected of him (not that's the case). 1

