U18s Open Season Away Against Blades

Friday, 9th Aug 2024 09:28

Town’s U18s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way when they face Sheffield United at the Blades’ academy on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues finished seventh in the table last season with former Luton, Gillingham, Hearts and Birmingham midfielder Olly Lee (pictured) having taken over as coach in January.

The U21s, who continue to be coached by John McGreal and David Wright, play their first PDL2 South match on Tuesday when they take on Birmingham City at Playford Road (KO 1pm).





Photo: Action Images