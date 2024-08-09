Keeper Binns Makes Loan Move
Friday, 9th Aug 2024 16:39
Young keeper Charlie Binns has joined Southern League Premier Central side Bishop’s Stortford on loan for the season.
Binns, 19, joined the Blues’ academy last summer on a two-year professional deal from Millfield School and featured for the U18s and U21s during 2023/24, while also spending time on loan at Felixstowe & Walton.
Photo: Matchday Images
