Keeper Binns Makes Loan Move

Friday, 9th Aug 2024 16:39 Young keeper Charlie Binns has joined Southern League Premier Central side Bishop’s Stortford on loan for the season. Binns, 19, joined the Blues’ academy last summer on a two-year professional deal from Millfield School and featured for the U18s and U21s during 2023/24, while also spending time on loan at Felixstowe & Walton.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments