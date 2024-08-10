Ipswich Town 1-0 OGC Nice - Match Report

Saturday, 10th Aug 2024 14:27 Axel Tuanzebe netted his first goal at Portman Road as Town completed their pre-season with a deserved 1-0 victory over OGC Nice. Aro Muric was in goal with Axel Tuanzebe at right-back, Leif Davis at left-back and George Edmundson and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves. Ben Johnson was in the wide right role, more withdrawn than is usually the case, moving the Blues to move of a five-man backline when not in possession. Skipper Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo were in the centre of midfield with Omari Hutchinson in the middle and Marcus Harness on the left behind striker Liam Delap. Colombian international midfielder Steven Alzate was on the bench, the 25-year-old having joined the club on trial. Ali Al-Hamadi and Janoi Donacien were other notable names on the bench. The Iraqi international was in the squad for the first time during pre-season having undergone adductor surgery early in pre-season. Donacien went under the knife towards the end of last season and is training with the club while he gets fit, despite being out of contract. The 90-minute match will be followed by another game 45 minutes played over two halves in order to get minutes in players’ legs ahead of both teams’ seasons kicking off next week. Town struck the first shot of the game in the opening minute, Delap having cut in from the left before laying back to Morsy, whose second effort was deflected out for a corner on the right. Following the flag-kick, Johnson crossed back in from deep on the left just beyond the outstretched leg of Burgess. On six, Delap got onto a loose pass on the edge of the Nice box but took his time before shooting and was driven too wide with visitors’ keeper Marcin Bulka. Nice gradually began to see more of the ball and threaten the Town goal, Burgess cutting out a low cross from the right in the 12th minute. As the 20-minute mark approached, Nice’s Jeremie Boga pulled up with an obvious hamstring injury and was replaced by Badredine Bouanani. In the 26th minute, Tom Louchet smashed a free-kick from a couple of feet outside the area into the Town wall, Morsy having tripped Morgan Sansom as he burst towards the box, the Blues’ passing out from the back having broken down.

Town began to dominate as the game passed the half-hour mark and on 32 Morsy hit a 20-yard effort which deflected wide. Following the corner, Hutchinson looped over a cross from the right to the far post and Delap stabbed back into the path of Luongo, whose effort was deflected over. In the aftermath of the subsequent corner, Johnson curled a shot from 25 yards which Bulka claimed with ease. A minute later, with Town continuing to dominate, Harness struck an effort which deflected wide. On 38, Delap received the ball from Hutchinson midway inside the Nice half with his back to goal, turned and then powered his way towards goal before hitting a shot which Bulka batted away to his right. Four minutes later, Bouanani charged down a Muric clearance with the keeper dallying on the ball but fortunately it ran very wide and Town were able to see off the danger. In the 44th minute, Nice were awarded a penalty. Edmundson gave the ball away with a loose pass and Nice worked their way towards goal and Guessand was in on goal in the area when he was challenged by a combination of the retreating Edmundson and Tuanzebe, who looked to have got the ball, however, referee James Bell pointed to the spot. Mohamed-Ali Cho took the kick and beat Muric but struck the left post and the ball was cleared. That was the last action of a half which will have pleased manager Kieran McKenna with the Blues having dominated for long spells and created chances, even if without having come really close to going in front. Nice’s only big chance had been the penalty. Nice hit the first shot of the second half, Jonathan Clauss having been found in space on the right of the box. His low effort through a crowd of players was stopped on the line by Edmundson with Muric beaten. After a relatively slow start to the second half, Town began to get back on top and in the 55th minute, Hutchinson struck a shot from the edge of the box which was blocked. Three minutes later, the Blues took the lead. Davis sent over a corner from the right, it ran loose, there was an appeal for a penalty before Tuanzebe lashed into the roof of the net, the former Manchester United man’s first goal at Portman Road. Nice looked to get back on terms, skipper Dante seeing a shot from a promising position on the edge of the box blocked, then Cho shot wide from the right of the area. Harness played through Delap but the former Hull City loanee was offside, then Hutchinson was booked for a foul midway inside the Nice half before the ex-Chelsea man was one of six changes for the Blues, Davis, Tuanzebe, Delap, having put in his best display of pre-season, Edmundson, Burgess and Luongo also making way. Conor Townsend was at left-back, making his first home appearance since joining the club, Jacob Greaves and Luke Woolfenden the centre-halves, Jack Taylor in central midfield, Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns in their usual central and right-sided forward roles respectively - Johnson retreating to right-back - and Freddie Ladapo the out-and-out striker. Chaplin slammed a shot against a defender on the edge of the box on 70 after a neat interchange with Ladapo. Town should have doubled their lead in the 73rd minute. Ladapo was sent away on the right of the box and shot across the face and off the post. Harness seemed certain to score but hit his rebound too close to Bulka, who saved with his foot. Nice made a triple change, swapping Sanson, Cho and Luchet for Tanguy Ndombele, Gaetan Laborde and Melvin Bard, then on 76 Town swapped Harness for Al-Hamadi. The Iraqi went to central striker with Ladapo on the left. On 79, Townsend was sent away down the left in acres of space but failed to find Burns at the far post when a cut-back to Chaplin would have been a better option. The game was increasingly open as it moved into its final minutes but with teh French side seeing most of the ball. In the 85th minute, Laborde was given time to bring the ball into the area before Greaves blocked. Antoine Mendy was replaced by Viktor Orakpo. There were no further chances before referee Bell blew the final whistle to applause from the comparatively sparse crowd. Town could be well pleased with their performance having beaten a side who will compete in this season’s Europa League 1-0 for the second time in a week. And as against Hoffenheim, the victory was deserved with the Blues having been on top for most of the match and having created most of the best opportunities. Indeed, the margin of victory would have been more comfortable had Harness taken his opportunity. Again as against Hoffenheim, Town allowed the opposition very few chances with Muric handling well when it was required, while the new keeper again showed his confidence on the ball as the Blues built from the back in the manner which became so familiar last season with Vaclav Hladky in goal. A positive manner in which to end pre-season before the big Premier League kick-off next week when Liverpool, Town’s last top flight opponents 22 years ago, visit Portman Road next Saturday. The main game was followed by a shorter training game between the two teams. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe (Burns 64), Edmundson (Woolfenden 64), Burgess (Greaves 64), Davis (Townsend 64), Morsy (c), Luongo (Taylor 64), Johnson, Hutchinson (Chaplin 64), Harness (Al-Hamadi 76), Delap (Ladapo 64). Unused: Walton, Slicker, Carr, Foyo, Ayinde, Alzate, Donacien. OGC Nice: Bulka, Mendy (Orakpo 85), Rosario, Dante (c), Clauss, Boudaoui, Sanson (Ndombele 73), Louchet (Bard 73), Cho (Laborde 73), Guessand, Boga (Bouanani 21). Unused: Dupé, Boulhendi, Doumbouya, Salhi, Camara, Traoré, Brahimi. Referee: James Bell (Sheffield).

