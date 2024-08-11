Tractor Girls in Friendly Action at Wolves

Sunday, 11th Aug 2024 09:28

Ipswich Town Women are in friendly action against Wolves at the Midlanders’ training ground, Compton Park, this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Town Women, whose season proper starts at Oxford United next Sunday, will be looking to get back to winning ways after last week’s 3-0 home defeat to London City Lionesses.

Wolves play in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division, the same level as the Blues, and last season finished fourth.

The game had originally been slated to be played at AFC Telford United’s SEAH Stadium.

A limited number of tickets are available here with entry into the training ground permitted from 1.45pm. No refreshments will be available, while all parking is off-site.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images