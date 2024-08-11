Town Women Beaten at Wolves

Sunday, 11th Aug 2024 17:16

Ipswich Town Women ended their pre-season friendly programme with a 3-2 defeat to Wolves at their Compton Park training ground this afternoon.

Having gone behind to a Tammi George goal, Sophie Peskett levelled, then recent signing Shauna Guyett (pictured) put the Blues in front before the home side, who play in FAWNL Northern Premier Division, the tier level as Town, netted through Amber Hughes and Charlotte Greengrass to emerge victorious.

The Blues get their FAWNL Southern Premier Division season under way next Sunday when they travel to Oxford United.

Town: Negri, Barker, Wearing, Garrad, Hughes, Mitchell, O'Brien, Addison, Guyatt, Peskett, Thomas. Rolling subs: Hartley, Williams, Fleming, King, Bryant.





Photo: ITFC