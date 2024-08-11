U18s Beaten By 10-Man Blades

Sunday, 11th Aug 2024 17:26

Town’s U18s were beaten 3-1 by 10-man Sheffield United in their Professional Development League Two South opener at the Blades’ academy on Saturday morning.

Jevan Beattie gave the home side the lead on 20 but soon afterwards the home side were reduced to 10 men when keeper Ben Grainger handled outside the area.

Despite the disparity in numbers, the Blades added two more goals after the break through Lamine Sidibe and Theo Howard before Revin Domi pulled one back for the Blues.





Photo: Matchday Images