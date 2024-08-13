U21s Thrash Birmingham in Opener

Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 15:10 Tommy Taylor and Matty Roberts (pictured) netted two each and Ayyuba Jambang and Leon Ayinde once each as Town’s U21s thrashed Birmingham City 6-1 in their opening fixture at Playford Road. Town took the lead with the game’s first serious attack, Abube Onuchukwu, who joined from Aston Villa over the summer, crossed from the left and Taylor found the net. On 14, Ben Wodskou was played in on goal but Town keeper Henry Gray stayed big and blocked. Three minutes later, Daniel Isichei shot at Gray’s near post from the left but the New Zealand U20 international saved comfortably. Birmingham had seen most of the ball since Town’s opener, but in the 19th minute the Blues doubled their lead with a brilliant effort from Roberts. The forward picked the ball up midway inside the Birmingham half and wafted a delicate chip towards goal. Keeper Oliver Sayer got an arm to it but could only see it onto the post and the ball bounced across goal and into the net. Birmingham tried to get back into the game, Menzi Mazwi hitting a low shot to the left of Gray’s goal, before the Blues netted their third in the 22nd minute. Jesse Nwabueze crossed low from the right and Taylor slid home his second of the afternoon.

After a drinks break, it took only a few more minutes for the Blues to add their fourth, Jambang stabbing home from close range after the visitors had failed to clear following a cross from the left. On 38, Nwabueze came close to adding to Town’s lead, taking the ball on down the right before hitting a shot across the face and only just wide. As the game moved towards half-time, Birmingham’s frustration began to show, Zac Willis and Emmanuel Longelo picking up bookings within a minute of each other, and Roberts joining them for waving an imaginary card having been fouled on the edge of the area in the 44th minute. The former Wales U18 international didn’t appear overly concerned and curled his second goal of the game into the top corner. That was the last action of a half in which the Blues had looked like scoring every time they went forward and had done so on most occasions with Roberts netting two excellent goals and Taylor and Jambang finishing clinically. The visitors struck the first effort of the second half, Gray palming O’Shea Ellis’s shot from the left across the face and wide. And six minutes into the new period, they pulled a goal back. After an initial strike had been blocked, half-time sub Aluaro Ruiz-Rente hit a powerful low shot from 25 yards which flew through a crowd of players and past Gray. As the hour approached with Birmingham having been well on top since the break, Joshua Williams hit a low shot from the left which Gray did well to save before a defender cleared. Town made their first changes in the 71st minute, Steven Turner and Oli Davis replacing Onuchukwu and Nwabueze. Davis almost scored within seconds of being introduced having been found in space on the right of the box but the advancing Sayer did well to block. On 75, impressive midfielder Ryan Carr made way having suffered a knock with Emmanuel Okunowo taking over. In the 80th minute, Town made it 6-1. Taylor was put through on goal and seemed certain to claim his hat-trick but Sayers saved. However, Ayinde was on hand to deftly finish the rebound. As Birmingham prepared to restart, their manager was booked for protesting, claiming the goal was offside, while Town swapped Rio Oundie-Morgan for Roberts. The Blues saw out the final few minutes to claim a comprehensive opening day victory. Having said that, Birmingham saw a fair bit of the ball in the first half hour but with the Blues creating chances regularly and scoring almost as frequently. After Town had taken their lead to three goals, the Midlanders lost their way before regrouping in the second half and making more of a game of it with both sides having chances to add to their goals and the two keepers making a number of saves. U21s: Gray, Babb, Jambang, Mazionis (c), H Barbrook, Onuchukwu (O Davis 71), Nwabueze (Turner 71), Carr (Okunowo 75), T Taylor, Roberts (Oundie-Morgan 81), Ayinde. Subs: Fleischer. Birmingham: Sayer, Williams, Longelo, Fogarty, Burrell, Willis, Mazwi, Ellis, Kamara, Wodskou, Isichei. Subs: Fairnie, Warmington, Olopinsana, Da Silva, Ruiz-Rente.

Photo: Matchday Images



martin587 added 15:29 - Aug 13

Well done lads.

Help added 16:03 - Aug 13

Cracking start, long may it continue

