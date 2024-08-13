Blues Eyeing Blades Pair

Tuesday, 13th Aug 2024 15:40 TWTD understands Town are showing interest in Sheffield United pair Gustavo Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodžić. Hamer’s name has been widely linked with the Blues on social media over the last few days and we understand there is something in the claims. Brazilian-born former Dutch U20 international Hamer joined the Blades last summer for £15 million from Coventry and caught the eye despite the South Yorkshire side’s relegation. Prior to that, the 27-year-old was with Feyenoord, Dordrecht (loan) and PEC Zwolle having been brought up in the Netherlands. Bosnia & Herzegovina international Ahmedhodžić, 25, was a schoolboy with hometown club Malmö in Sweden before moving to Nottingham Forest’s academy. He returned to Malmö having made one senior sub appearance for Forest and made his first-team breakthrough back with his local side. Loan spells with Hobro IK and Bordeaux in France followed before the 6ft 5in tall centre-half moved on to Sheffield United in the summer of 2022. We understand Ahmedhodžić is on Town's list of potential central defensive recruits as they look to strengthen that area of the squad before the transfer window closes.

Photo: Action Images



hoppy added 15:50 - Aug 13

Hope if we're shopping for a pair together that it doesn't become like the deal we were trying to do with Hull for Philogene and Greaves, that was a fairly long drawn out one that ended up only being 50% completed. 0

bluebullet29l added 15:51 - Aug 13

No & no. -5

MaySixth added 15:56 - Aug 13

Thank f**k @bluebullet29l is not Kieran McKenna 6

Suffolkboy added 15:57 - Aug 13

What a long drawn out transfer window this becomes ; it must be trying the patience and energies of both MA and KM ,though both are well experienced operators .

It’s interesting ,too, that the Greek C/F chappie still has no transfer fixed— the scenes change almost daily as the ‘plans’ and finances of others dictate and no doubt ITFC will see the rewards materialise!

COYB 1

dirtydingusmagee added 16:11 - Aug 13

Seems like plenty of targets, lets hope MA and co can hit some hof them a couple of bullseyes by the weekend would be great. 0

Gforce added 16:11 - Aug 13

Hamer is a very good player, can't comment on the other guy,haven't seen too much of him,but if this report is true and Keiran likes him,that's good enough for me. 1

cressi added 16:20 - Aug 13

Watched a couple of Sheffield games last season the centre half was atrocious at times when Sheffield often let in 5 and more. 0

