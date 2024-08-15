Town 'On Brink' of Agreeing Phillips Loan

Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 08:46 Town are close to agreeing a season-long loan for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. According to the The Telegraph, the Blues are “on the brink” of doing a deal which would see the England international move to Portman Road and TWTD understands that to be the case. Completing the signing of the 28-year-old would be a major coup for the Blues, Phillips having been an England regular as recently as last year and overall having won 31 full caps, scoring once. Phillips has, however, had a frustrating time since joining City for £45 million in the summer of 2022 from Leeds, making only two league starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League champions, then spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham where he started only three top flight matches in addition to playing five games from the bench. Fulham and Everton have also been linked, while Manchester City were reported to ideally be targeting a permanent sale with the Leeds-born schemer not in manager Pep Guardiola’s plans, despite impressing in pre-season playing at centre-half. The Blues are also understood to be closing in on the loan signature of Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste, who is reported to be travelling back to the UK, having returned to Italy after the breakdown of his switch to Brentford.

Photo: Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA



Brazils_Hair added 08:48 - Aug 15

Sounds good news to me. I am more comfortable that it will be a loan rather than an expensive purchase. 7

MickMillsTash added 08:53 - Aug 15

Lets see him in the shirt first- but Crikey.

Had a nightmare start at West Ham and confidence dropped but he's a good player and if McKenna can work some magic into his brain it will be great signing. 5

BeattiesBackPocket added 08:59 - Aug 15

IF he can keep fit and IF he can recapture that form from 2 or 3 years ago then great but they are both extremely massive ‘IF’s’ for me even at the hammers he was either injured, sent off or banned. Can’t see us signing him and Cajuste on loan for the same position otherwise that’s our two loans done and we can’t get anymore unless one goes back as only a max of 4 in any one prem season. 1

IndependentlyBlue added 09:00 - Aug 15

Wow, now that would be a coup.



How about adding Alzate too as well as Cajuste.



Or is that just greedy? 3

Len_Brennan added 09:00 - Aug 15

All of a sudden we appear to be on the brink of adding 2 full international midfielders in their mid-20s, with nearly 60 caps between them, to our squad!

Certainly there are risks attached to both, in terms of form & a possible medical issue, but you can't question the club's ambition if they both come in, even on loan contracts. 2

ArnieM added 09:03 - Aug 15

Was it ever in doubt guys that Ashton / McKenna would get their targets in, eh ?



Bring it on ...

COYBS 2

IndependentlyBlue added 09:03 - Aug 15

BeattiesBackPocket, would Cajuste not count as an international loan? Can have four of those unless I’m mistaken 5

Bluemike31 added 09:04 - Aug 15

Wow, didn't see this one happening tbh, if KM can get the real Phillips firing this is one hell of a signing. 2

Broadbent23 added 09:10 - Aug 15

Get Cajuste in, but Phillips might not work out with his loss of form. But if KMc is happy we go with the flow. Survival and Revival in the PL is paramount. 0

Suffolkboy added 09:11 - Aug 15

In MA and KM we should continue to invest confidence and conviction about their judgements and actions.

IF KP comes I do think it’ll be because he feels himself confident that ITFC ,the intensity and man management together will greatly help him get back on his feet — and I have no doubt that KM will be able to draw the best out of him again.

Let’s face it , WH were not exactly the most stable club and environment last season ,and several of their players put in distinctly underwhelming showings ,with little sign of the spirit and consistent unity ef Town !

COYB 5

churchmans added 09:11 - Aug 15

Already done! Just heard it breaking on talksport! In on a year loan 1

Lukeybluey added 09:13 - Aug 15

Awesome! 0

Flight_of_Shefki added 09:18 - Aug 15

Err, double taking here - is this not amazing? I can't get over our club right now.



For me, no expectations other than staying up this season so I cannot wait to enjoy what is about to uncover here.



Up the effin' towen. 2

BeattiesBackPocket added 09:18 - Aug 15

Independentlyblue unsure on the differences tbh but the premier league website says for all prem clubs only two loans at any one time and four max in a season.



Problem is who’s getting dropped between Morsy, Cajuste and Phillips as they all play the same position?? 0

Gforce added 09:18 - Aug 15

Great signing, if anyone can get him back to his best form,it's our Keiran.He could possibly fill in at centre back as well,if required. Brilliant piece of work by the club.

Hopefully Cajuste to follow very soon. 0

Dino_F added 09:23 - Aug 15

This feels like our version of Luton signing Ross Barkley last year. Great news. 1

SickParrot added 09:30 - Aug 15

He's played so little football for 2 years that it's a bit of a gamble. If he is fit and can rediscover his Leeds form it will be a great signing but if he plays like he did at West Ham he will be a liability. Kieran must be confident that he can get the best out of Phillips though, so that's good enough for me. I assume that City will be paying some of his wages but I hope he is taking a pay cut as that would indicate that he wants to be here. He should be desperate to show that he can cut it in the Premier League and to get back into the England squad. 0

Len_Brennan added 09:32 - Aug 15

Morsy & Phillips, Luongo & Cajuste. Perhaps Taylor is going to be looked at more for the attacking positions behind the centre forward. 0

ITFCson added 09:34 - Aug 15

From a regular in the England team and a player Pep signed for arguably the world’s best team you don’t just turn into a bad player. Yes he had a bad injury and yes never recaptured the same form but if there was anyone out there that can help him gain his pre injury form then it’s McKenna. Very excited by this signing indeed. 1

Dutchman1 added 09:35 - Aug 15

It is an interesting one. KM and MA must see something and can coax him out of the doldrums. His fitness will be put to the test under the rigorous Ipswich regime - he has the potential to be a big contributor from the autumn onwards if recapturing something like his Leeds form. if nothing else, I do like the continuing aggressive policy in the transfer market to try and add to the current squad. 1

Wheels added 09:40 - Aug 15

How many schemers do we need? 0

Ipswich_Sniffer added 09:45 - Aug 15

Two domestic loans and 4 foreign loans allowed in a squad at any time

0

LancsBlue added 09:45 - Aug 15

As Sir Bobby once said "good players don't turn into bad players overnight". If we can get him match fit, motivated and firing on all cylinders, that's hell of a signing and probably beyond our dreams. 0

dangerous30 added 09:46 - Aug 15

What is not to like about this loan last season he started with being unfit and was on catchup then he got injured. This season he looked good in the Man City Games in pre season and I wish him nothing but the best this season. 0

blues1 added 09:48 - Aug 15

Beattiesbackpocket. It's 2 loans from other pl clubs. Can still loan other players from overseas. 0

