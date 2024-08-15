Phillips Set For Town Medical

Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 10:49 Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to undergo a medical at Town later today ahead of the completion of his season-long loan move to Portman Road. Earlier this morning, news broke that the Blues were on the verge of signing the 28-year-old for 2024/25. Terms regarding the move are now agreed with City paying a proportion of the England international’s wages while he’s with the Blues. The deal is a major coup for the Blues, Phillips having been a regular for the Three Lions as recently as last year and overall having won 31 full caps, scoring once. Phillips has, however, had a frustrating time since joining City for £45 million in the summer of 2022 from Leeds, making only two league starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League champions, then spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham where he started only three top flight matches in addition to playing five games from the bench. The Blues also remain in the hunt for the loan signature of Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste, who is understood to be travelling back to the UK, having returned to Italy after the breakdown of his switch to Brentford, to get the deal done.

Photo: Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA



Paddy39 added 10:50 - Aug 15

Mark Ashton a great bit of business. A great signing.

9

ChorleyBoy added 10:52 - Aug 15

But is he a schemer? 1

tomitfc added 10:53 - Aug 15

Does anyone know the cut off time to be able to play Saturday? 1

eunos added 10:56 - Aug 15

Wow what a signing he could be! Not without risks, but if it works out could be mega for us and relaunch his career. Fingers crossed we can get it done today. I can't believe how excited I am for this season!! COYB 4

bucket99 added 10:56 - Aug 15

I like this. He'll get plenty of opportunity to prove to the world that he's still a good player. 4

ITFCMatt1 added 10:58 - Aug 15

tomitfc - think its normally by 3/5PM the day before the game, but as we are playing earlier, i would assume about midday tomorrow will be the cut off 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 10:59 - Aug 15

It's all happening. 0

Carberry added 11:04 - Aug 15

Good news. Premier League quality. 2

GavITFC added 11:07 - Aug 15

McKenna will get him purring 2

mflory1376 added 11:09 - Aug 15

What ambition from the club, absolutely stunned, I think Phillips will get his career back on track under Mckenna 1

Bert added 11:12 - Aug 15

This should silence the doubters and cynics. Assuming the medical is ok, this move speaks volumes about the club and its manager. 2

Ipswichbusiness added 11:12 - Aug 15

A high risk gamble, but, hopefully, that will be reflected in any loan fee and wages. The player certainly has enough incentive to make the deal work. 2

Doc_Albran added 11:13 - Aug 15

Given his time at West Ham last season and that he can't play vs Man City, I think they take this week to look at him, and start him against Fulham.



Don't throw him in on Saturday, as if it doesn't go well and his confidence is fragile it could be a slow rebuild - we signed him for the season and not just for Saturday! 2

bringmeaKuqi added 11:15 - Aug 15

He should easily be registered in time for Sunday, but I would be surprised to see him feature given that he will have been in training for one session with the team. The team briefing is likely to be tomorrow, so he might not even have that much time on the grass. Can see him being unveiled but not named on the bench 0

GTRKing added 11:16 - Aug 15

Great singing looks like the Napoli bloke will sign later today!



Happy with both let’s see what happens 0

whymark4lazio0 added 11:20 - Aug 15

The only schemer at our club is Mark Ashton.



Well played! 0

Brazils_Hair added 11:21 - Aug 15

Stop saying 'Schemer' !



Its making me laugh at my desk and I'll get in trouble. 0

