Phillips Set For Town Medical
Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 10:49
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is set to undergo a medical at Town later today ahead of the completion of his season-long loan move to Portman Road.
Earlier this morning, news broke that the Blues were on the verge of signing the 28-year-old for 2024/25.
Terms regarding the move are now agreed with City paying a proportion of the England international’s wages while he’s with the Blues.
The deal is a major coup for the Blues, Phillips having been a regular for the Three Lions as recently as last year and overall having won 31 full caps, scoring once.
Phillips has, however, had a frustrating time since joining City for £45 million in the summer of 2022 from Leeds, making only two league starts and 14 sub appearances for the Premier League champions, then spending the second half of last season on loan at West Ham where he started only three top flight matches in addition to playing five games from the bench.
The Blues also remain in the hunt for the loan signature of Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste, who is understood to be travelling back to the UK, having returned to Italy after the breakdown of his switch to Brentford, to get the deal done.
Photo: Marty Jean-Louis/Sipa USA
