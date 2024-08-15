Eustace: I Haven't Heard Anything Has Changed

Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 15:53 Blackburn boss John Eustace says he’s not aware of any change in the Sammie Szmodics situation with the Blues maintaining their pursuit of the 28-year-old forward. TWTD revealed Town were chasing last season’s Championship top scorer more than a month ago with the Blues having had a number of bids dismissed. We understand Town are maintaining dialogue with the Ewood Park club wit the clubs understood to be not too far away from reaching a deal which would be acceptable to all parties, but Eustace isn’t aware of any developments and hopes Szmodics, who has scored three goals in two games this season, remains with the Lancastrians. “I hope so, I haven't heard anything has changed," Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph. “Hopefully, he will be involved at the weekend, yeah. It's the second game he played of pre-season (against Stockport). “We have progressed him nicely. It's important we don't rush him, we don't want him to break down and he gets an injury. He's progressing nicely as are the other players that have started playing games late.” Blackburn are away at Norwich City on Saturday afternoon having beaten Derby County 4-2 in their opening Championship fixture last Friday.

Bluemike31 added 15:57 - Aug 15

20th August getting closer 0

OzzyBlue added 15:59 - Aug 15

@Bluemike31 - think you might be referring to 30th August? 0

chorltonskylineblue added 15:59 - Aug 15

Think we should let him stay for this weekend to get a hat-trick against Naaaridge then bag him up 6

dirtydingusmagee added 16:01 - Aug 15

Hat trick against Naarich then sign for us get it done . 1

PortmanTerrorist added 16:22 - Aug 15

Telling they are worried about an injury....cynically I suspect that is more to with his transfer value than playing value not Blackburn. Annoying if/when this happens as just like in previous window with Gallagher, Blackburn have dragged things out. That strategy is really working for them...NOT ! -1

gosblue added 16:28 - Aug 15

BlueMike31 is right

20th August is the date of The Venkys’ hearing in India relating to the release of funds to help keep BR afloat. Any decision could possibly be affected by any transfer fees we pay them before then. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 16:32 - Aug 15

Yet another article to say nothing is happening re Szmodics...... 0

Karlosfandangal added 16:32 - Aug 15

Very strange this one



So many different reports saying Blackburn want £9 million Town have offered £8 million going to £10 million other say £8.5 million going to £10 million.



Surely when Town are buying payers for £15 and £20 million the odd half million to a million is not here or there, Town have made that with the sales that they made.



If Town really want him just pay the price……



But then again who really knows what’s going on 0

oldbri added 16:44 - Aug 15

When you don’t know what’s going on , it’s probably better to say nothing. 0

Eeyore added 16:46 - Aug 15

What about Morgan Whittaker? Surely he’s a Prem player? 0

Lukeybluey added 17:08 - Aug 15

We are reported to be close to signing Cameron Puertas of Lausanne Sport...? This might be a sign we have moved on from SS...? As he's an attacking mid.. 0

blueboy1981 added 17:27 - Aug 15

Unsatisfactory situation by both Clubs to be honest - not at all fair on the Player either - who’s showing again that he does the Business ! 0

