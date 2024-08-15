Eustace: I Haven't Heard Anything Has Changed
Thursday, 15th Aug 2024 15:53
Blackburn boss John Eustace says he’s not aware of any change in the Sammie Szmodics situation with the Blues maintaining their pursuit of the 28-year-old forward.
TWTD revealed Town were chasing last season’s Championship top scorer more than a month ago with the Blues having had a number of bids dismissed.
We understand Town are maintaining dialogue with the Ewood Park club wit the clubs understood to be not too far away from reaching a deal which would be acceptable to all parties, but Eustace isn’t aware of any developments and hopes Szmodics, who has scored three goals in two games this season, remains with the Lancastrians.
“I hope so, I haven't heard anything has changed," Eustace told the Lancashire Telegraph. “Hopefully, he will be involved at the weekend, yeah. It's the second game he played of pre-season (against Stockport).
“We have progressed him nicely. It's important we don't rush him, we don't want him to break down and he gets an injury. He's progressing nicely as are the other players that have started playing games late.”
Blackburn are away at Norwich City on Saturday afternoon having beaten Derby County 4-2 in their opening Championship fixture last Friday.
Photo: Craig Thomas/News Images
