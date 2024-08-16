Trialist Alzate No Longer With Blues

Friday, 16th Aug 2024 14:28

On-trial former Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate is no longer training with the Blues, manager Kieran McKenna has revealed.

The Colombia international, 25, has been with Town since the end of last week and played in the training game against OGC Nice which followed last week’s main friendly.

“Steven’s trained with us up until yesterday. Steven’s going to explore other options,” McKenna said.

“He did very well in his week with us. A very talented player, who was an excellent character in the building.

“The right thing for him and for us is to look at some other options. He didn’t train with the group today.”





