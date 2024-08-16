Foyo Joins Chelmsford On Loan

Friday, 16th Aug 2024 19:44 Blues youngster Osman Foyo has joined National League South Chelmsford City on loan. The 19-year-old, who plays in primarily in central midfield or as a striker, featured regularly for the Town first team during pre-season, including the friendlies during the training camps in Austria and Germany. The former Norwich City academy player spent time on loan at the same level with Torquay and Welling United last season. Clarets manager Robbie Simpson told his club’s official website: “Osman is someone we have been looking to bring in for a while, we hoped it was done three or four weeks ago, to be honest, but Ipswich wanted to keep him in and around their first team for their pre-season. “With their season starting this weekend they finally allowed Osman to come out to us and we are delighted to get him over the line, he adds a real amount of pace and power to our forward line. “He can play in any of the front positions, out wide or down through the middle or even as an advanced midfield player, he just gives us another dimension to our play. “He has had experience at this level for the first time last season and made his debut for Torquay against us in December. “We are really pleased to get Osman and we are really looking forward to seeing him in a Claret shirt and exciting the fans!”

Photo: Matchday Images



