TWTV Video Verdict - Liverpool With Guest Adam Tanner

Saturday, 17th Aug 2024 17:09

The TWTV Video Verdict is a new feature in which TWTD writers, fans, ex-players and others will give their immediate thoughts on the day’s match.

Today the team look back on Town’s first game back in the Premier League, a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool despite a spirited Blues performance. The team are joined by former player Adam Tanner, who gives his view on the Blues’ season opener.

This new content is for you. If you're interested in giving your view on a future game, or want to provide feedback on how we can improve, send a PM to TWTV_Admin.





Photo: TWTV