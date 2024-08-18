U18s Beaten By Crewe

Sunday, 18th Aug 2024 19:11 Town’s U18s were beaten 3-2 by Crewe Alexandra at Playford Road on Saturday morning. Jamie Mauge scored both goals for the side coached by Ollie Lee. Meanwhile, Town have drawn Stowmarket Town in the first round of the Suffolk Premier Cup, a competition in which the Blues usually field largely an U18s side. The winners of that tie, which will be played at Stowmarket with Town ceding home advantage in all their games in the competition, will play Cornard United in round two.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



