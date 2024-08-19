Barbrook Joins Sutton On Loan

Monday, 19th Aug 2024 14:20

Blues youngster Finley Barbrook has joined Vanarama National League Sutton United on loan for the season.

Midfielder Barbrook, 19, spent a successful spell on loan at Chelmsford City last season in National League South and then featured for the Town first team in pre-season before picking up a knock.

Steve Morison, head coach of Sutton, who were relegated from League Two last season, said: “Buzzing to get Finley over the line… finally. He’s been a player we’ve been after all summer.

“As soon as the season finished last year, he’s been on our radar and we’ve been talking to the guys at Ipswich for a while now and now I can’t wait to see him in action.

“Off the back of The Athletic naming him Ipswich’s academy player to watch this season it’s a great coup for us. He’s a well-rounded midfielder who has lots of quality and athleticism.”

Barbrook’s twin brother Harry also featured for the first team during pre-season and will also hope to find a loan club for the campaign ahead.





Photo: Matchday Images