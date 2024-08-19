Cajuste: It's a Really Interesting Project

Monday, 19th Aug 2024 20:48 New signing Jens Cajuste says helping the Blues to progress further after the success of the previous two years was what attracted him to the move to Portman Road. The 25-year-old Sweden international joined Town on a one-year loan with a view to a permanent signing from Napoli earlier this evening. Town are understood to have paid a €1.5 million (£1.3 million) loan fee with a mandatory €12 million (£10.2 million) buy-out should the Blues stay up. Cajuste, who was born in Gothenburg to a Haitian-American father and a Swedish mother, believes in moving to Portman Road he’s joining an exciting project. “That was one of the main points,” he told TownTV. “It’s a team that’s progressing step-by-step and making a lot of progress, so it’s a really interesting project, for sure.” Having spent last season in Serie A, Cajuste is is looking forward to playing in the Premier League in the campaign ahead. “It’s something I’ve dreamt about as a kid as have most footballers,” he added. “That’s the league you want to be in and compete against the best of the best in the best league in the world. I’m really looking forward to getting started.” As well as Serie A, Cajuste has played in Denmark’s top flight with Midtjylland and in France with Reims, while he spent time living in China as a child. “I’ve experienced a few different leagues, a few different cultures, and I’ve grown a lot from it,” he said. Outlining what Town fans can expect of him, he added: “I think I’m a hard worker, that I contribute in both the offence and defence and I have a pretty good physicality as well, so hopefully I’ll get in some British-style tackles!” Reflecting on aims for the season ahead, he said: “I think my goal is pretty straightforward. I want to play as much as possible and help the team to win as many games as possible as well. Fight to stay in the Premier League and keep building on what he team has already achieved.” The midfielder says he’s ready to get going having had a tough pre-season with Napoli. “I don’t think I’ve ever run as much as I have this summer,” he said, “So it’s a good set-up for the season to come.”

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images



FreddySteady added 20:59 - Aug 19

This all sounds very positive. He’d definitely saying all the right things. 1

Gforce added 21:33 - Aug 19

Welcome to the mighty blues Jens.

I believe by mid September our first eleven will look very different from the team which started against Liverpool. 0

ArnieM added 21:36 - Aug 19

Just about all the players connected with our club say the words " interesting project" ..... I would LOVE to know exactly what our plans (the project), is, that what it is we say to our targets. Because to a man, they buy into it don't they.



Yes, we fans know there is a plan to rejuvenate and rebuild the club and get it back to the PL (lots of ticks already against that list of targets).... but what else is our club planning? 0

Gforce added 22:14 - Aug 19

@ArnieM.........A 40000 seat stadium and European football within 3-5 years.

(Will put the budgies tin pot ground to shame!) 0

