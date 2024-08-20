Updated Town Books Feature Forewords From Town Legends

New updated versions of Dan Botten’s books Ipswich Town On This Day and Ipswich Town Miscellany are now available with forewords written by Town legends Terry Butcher and Russell Osman.

The two books, initially published in 2008 and 2009 respectively, have been brought up to date by lifelong Blues supporter Botten.

Ipswich Town On This Day, referenced on a weekly basis by Osman on the Life’s a Pitch TV podcast, has daily entries from throughout the club’s illustrious history, from Victorian formation to the Premier League.

Promotions and relegations, league and cup triumphs, hard-fought derbies and unforgettable European nights, along with all-time greats from those occasions such as John Wark, Ray Crawford, Billy Baxter, Arnold Mühren and Mick Mills.

Ipswich Town Miscellany is full of intriguing anecdotes and incredible stats and facts, such as the tale of the striker whose shot cleared the stand and hit a horse ploughing a field and the local Cub Scout pack who made tea in the Portman Road centre circle.

The World Cup finals graced by no fewer than six Ipswich Town players, which legendary Town boss is statistically the club's most successful and which great manager only comes third on the all-time list.

And at which match the club produced its first programme, a game which was watched by only 2,000 fans.

You can buy your copy of Ipswich Town On This Day here and Ipswich Town Miscellany here.









Photo: TWTD