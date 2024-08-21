Broja Set For Medical

Wednesday, 21st Aug 2024 09:31 Chelsea striker Armando Broja is set to undergo a medical this morning ahead of the completion of his season-long loan to the Blues. The 22-year-old is in Ipswich and the move seems set to be confirmed today, the Albanian international becoming Town’s 10th signing of the summer. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the switch would become permanent next summer if the Blues stay up in an overall deal worth more than £30 million. Broja was initially linked with the Blues early on the summer before being revived last week. The prospect of the move happening was played down by various sources, however, we understand the player and his representatives visited Playford Road on Friday and that appears to have swung things in Town’s direction. Slough-born Broja, who is 6ft 3in tall, moved to Stamford Bridge from Tottenham’s youth set-up in 2009. Since then, he has spent time on loan at Vitesse, Southampton and Fulham, while making 11 starts and 27 sub appearances, scoring three goals for his parent club. His stint with the Saints saw him net nine times in 24 starts and 14 games from the bench, while the spell at Fulham in the second half of last season saw him make only eight sub appearances without finding the net. Capped by Albania at full level 23 times, scoring five goals, and featuring at Euro 2024, Broja had previously been linked with a move to Everton. Premier League clubs are allowed only two domestic loans at one time, four over the course of a season, as well as six international loans, although with exemptions relating to players under-21. Town have already recruited Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City and Broja would mean they wouldn't be able to bring in anyone else on a domestic loan. Broja would be the Blues’ second Albanian international following in the footsteps of Town academy product Armando Dobra, while former Blues defender Freddie Veseli switched his allegiance to Albania after leaving Portman Road. The Broja signing would mean Town now have 26 players who qualify for the 25-man squad, but it's almost certain Freddie Ladapo will move on before the end of the window, while the likes of Cieran Slicker, Ali Al-Hamadi and Marcus Harness could go out on loan.

Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA



bringmeaKuqi added 09:39 - Aug 21

People worried about the £30m fee - that's only £5m more than we were going to pay for the Greek forward AND we only have to pay this if we stay up. Seems low risk. The reality is that forwards that are a good age and capped internationally are going to cost a lot in this market 6

ChorleyBoy added 09:56 - Aug 21

"that's only £5m more than..."



How football has changed! In old money that's 5 Trevor Francises! 3

beeringo added 09:58 - Aug 21

So with Broja now (almost) signed, what does our front 4 look like?

Hutch (right) Chappers (mid) Delap (left)

Broja (No.9)?

Is Szmodics now a backup?

1

Blueboy added 10:03 - Aug 21

no Szmodics starts in place of Chappers for me. 10

Skip73 added 10:08 - Aug 21

Just shows how far we've come. 'Only 5 mill more than we were going to pay for the greek striker' Until about 6 weeks ago our record transfer was only 4.8m. Good times. 4

Linkboy13 added 10:10 - Aug 21

Yes Chaplin struggled on Saturday but it's only one game. But i think longterm Smozdics will be the number 10 Broga will be the loan striker and Delap used as a impact player. 2

RIPbobby added 10:16 - Aug 21

I think this will be a great signing, but man do I fear for the price of my season ticket next year. Just hope we make champions league to offset the expenditure. Lol 3

Suffolk_n_Proud added 10:26 - Aug 21

If those were my highlights, I don't think I would have bothered.lol



I'm only joking for the sensitive ones here, I've never given a negative comment or moaned on here and I'm sure KM will get the best out of him and he will be a top striker for us 1

midastouch added 10:27 - Aug 21

Broja looks incredibly fast! Raheem Sterling even claimed Broja was the quickest player at Chelsea.



He’s definitely a raw talent with plenty of potential. While his finishing could probably use some refinement, I’m sure that McKenna and his team will work on that and look to help him enhance his overall game. 0

IvorFeeling added 10:31 - Aug 21

Given what we saw 2nd half Saturday and how important the 9 position is to Town with work rate with and without the ball, I believe that one of Delap/Broja will start and the other off the bench from around 60mins as a replacement. Likely the same with Morsy, Phillips, Luongo and Cajuste (2 will start and the others a bench option from 60mins). We cover so much ground in the KMcK system that in certain positions it's more optimum to have a like for like replacement. 3

Stato added 10:32 - Aug 21

Broja in and Ladapo out I guess. Surely the squad just got stronger which is what all managers want. 1

