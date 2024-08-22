Women Confirm Squad Numbers

Thursday, 22nd Aug 2024 18:05

Ipswich Town Women have confirmed their squad numbers ahead of this weekend’s opening home game of the season against Hashtag United at the Martello Stadium in Felixstowe on Sundayt (KO 2pm).

The Blues got off to a brilliant start last Sunday, beating Oxford United, likely to be another promotion chaser, 3-0 away.

Town have made seven signings this summer with new goalkeeper Natalia Negri handed the number one, while Charlotte Fleming, who skippered at Oxford, wears four.

Grace Garrad is the number five, Isabella Fisher nine, Ella Rutherford 19, Shauna Guyatt 23 and Angela Addison 24.

Meanwhile, keeper Nina Meollo has joined AFC Sudbury on loan for the season.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images