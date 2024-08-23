U18s at Hull as Moroccan Keeper Linked

Friday, 23rd Aug 2024 09:10

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action away against Hull City at Bishop Burton College on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

Olly Lee’s side are still looking for their first points of the season having been beaten in their opening two fixtures.

Meanwhile, French reports are linking Town with 18-year-old keeper Sofiane Karraoui, who is currently with Ligue 2 Rodez AF.

The Morocco U18 international has previously interested Portuguese sides Gil Vicente and Farens, while AS Roma are also believed to be keen.





Photo: TWTD