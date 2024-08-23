Guardiola: Returning Gundogan Could Face Blues

Friday, 23rd Aug 2024 13:57 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says returning midfielder Ilkay Gundogan could face the Blues at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow having re-signed on a free transfer from Barcelona this morning. The 33-year-old previously spent seven years at City from 2016 to 2023, winning 12 major trophies. Guardiola says the move for the German international, only City’s second signing of the summer, wasn’t one he had anticipated happening. “When managers say anything can happen until the transfer window finishes, Ilkay Gundogan is the real proof,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “A complete surprise, unexpected, it happened and we know him quite well. Me personally, but the staff, the players, everyone, and the quality that he played last season in Barcelona was a high, high level, consistent, a lot of games.” “We didn’t have any doubts when the possibility to re-sign him was open, and we’re absolutely delighted that he’s back!” 📸🩵 pic.twitter.com/XNRJQ9iM0W — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 23, 2024 Guardiola added: “He has not come here to retire, or remember the good memories, now it’s time to get your shoes on, and play your best! The chance to come back to, if we would like it, and we said yes, immediately.” “I love midfield players, I love Gundogan’s qualities, he gives an incredible alternative in the way we want to play, adapts to two or three roles perfectly. He doesn’t need time to settle. Tomorrow, if he has to play, OK, he knows everything!” He continued: “If the international papers come through in time Gundogan could be involved tomorrow.” Having spoken about Gundogan’s return, Guardiola said his main focus is now on Town: “I understand Ilkay is the highlight of today, but since I sat down in this room, Ipswich Town is the only thing I’m concerned about.” Guardiola’s only other summer signing, Brazilian winger Savinho, who came in from French side Troyes for £33.6 million, is likely to be involved, despite having a knee problem which forced him off during last Saturday’s opening day 2-0 win at Chelsea. “I don’t think he’s completely, completely top,” he said. “But he made part of training and he’s developing really well. We will see today or tomorrow, what we’re going to do with him.” However, midfielder Rodri is again expected to be absent: “He’s getting better. Maybe today he’ll make partial training, maybe. “But still he’s not good. I don’t think so [for Saturday] but we’ll see today. We have training today at 3pm and we’ll see.”

Photo: Matchday Images



