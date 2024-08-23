Tuanzebe in DR Congo Squad

Friday, 23rd Aug 2024 15:58

Blues defender Axel Tuanzebe has been named in the DR Congo squad for their opening Africa Cup of Nations group games against Guinea and Ethiopia next month.

The Congolese host Guinea on Friday 6th September and travel to Ethiopia on the following Monday.

Tuanzebe, 26, has won one senior cap with the country of his birth having switched allegiance from England, who he represented at U19, U20 and U21 levels, in March.





Photo: Matchday Images