Town Winning Race For O'Shea

Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 10:32 Town are understood to be winning the race to sign Burnley centre-half Dara O’Shea. Earlier in the month, it was reported that the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international had turned down the chance to join the Blues, opting instead to move to Brentford. However, that move never materialised and on Monday it was reported that the Blues were eyeing a £10 million move for the Dubliner. That was played down by Town sources with the Blues at that time understood to be looking at a move for Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodžić. O’Shea, meanwhile, was getting close to joining Wolves, but that move broke down as the clubs couldn’t agree a fee. And now, as per reports yesterday, Town have turned their attentions to O’Shea and away from Ahmedhodžić and we understand are making significant progress on getting that deal done. O’Shea started his English career with West Brom having signed from schoolboy club St Kevin’s. While with the Baggies, the 6ft 1in in tall defender spent time on loan at Hereford an Exeter. The 26-times-capped Irish international moved to Turf Moore for £7 million last summer and was a regular for the Clarets as they were relegated from the Premier League during 2023/24.

Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA



raycrawfordswig added 10:55 - Aug 24

Wake me up when the window closes. -2

Tractorboy58 added 10:58 - Aug 24

Could be a good signing IF he wants to be here - don't want players who see us as 2nd or 3rd choice 7

TB42 added 10:59 - Aug 24

So he preferred Brentford to us and then Wolves. Not entirely convinced he will be the right fit? 5

Billysherlockblue added 11:06 - Aug 24

He will be a great fit. Nobody knows what goes on behind the scenes. If he gets here lets welcome him as he will be a huge addition 1

AbujaBlue added 11:09 - Aug 24

To the earlier posters- we're never going to be first choice against established Premiership sides, surely this is obvious? It doesn't mean we should dismiss players for daring to not show immediate loyalty to us and the project kmck is building. We would be left with a pretty narrow pool if players if that were so. 1

bluesman added 11:18 - Aug 24

It doesn’t matter where he might have been if McK gets him here 1

ArnieM added 11:21 - Aug 24

Tbh I'm not fussed. He clearly preferred to go to another club , so why the change of heart? Potentially says a lot about his character maybe? 1

Karlosfandangal added 11:26 - Aug 24

Town seem to be going for defenders who have come from relegated teams,

Are they better than Burguess who was excellent over the last 2 seasons

But KmK and Ashton know more than me, if they think they are the men to keep us up, happy days.



Could be goodbye to Edmundson which is a shame liked him……but you can’t run a successful team on sentiment 2

prebbs007 added 11:31 - Aug 24

He would be a far better addition than the guy from Sheff U (name too difficult to spell :) ) and a huge upgrade on Wallyden. Looks like a big hitch in the paperwork at our end on the Broja deal, can only assume it's a financial issue, perhaps with him asking for bigger wages if we stay up but who knows, however it's looking less likely to happen. Really hope we can get O'Shea and Clarke done, Broja becoming less appealing if he won't agree to terms and we would have to move fast for an alternative although I trust MA to have other irons in the fire. ITFC Forever 0

Stato added 11:48 - Aug 24

In fairness to the club goal scorers are the most difficult deals to get over the line. Maybe Everton are turning his head ? 0

BlueNomad added 11:49 - Aug 24

Can he replace Delap after 60 minutes? That would help! 0

