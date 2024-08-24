Town Winning Race For O'Shea
Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 10:32
Town are understood to be winning the race to sign Burnley centre-half Dara O’Shea.
Earlier in the month, it was reported that the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international had turned down the chance to join the Blues, opting instead to move to Brentford.
However, that move never materialised and on Monday it was reported that the Blues were eyeing a £10 million move for the Dubliner.
That was played down by Town sources with the Blues at that time understood to be looking at a move for Sheffield United’s Anel Ahmedhodžić.
O’Shea, meanwhile, was getting close to joining Wolves, but that move broke down as the clubs couldn’t agree a fee.
And now, as per reports yesterday, Town have turned their attentions to O’Shea and away from Ahmedhodžić and we understand are making significant progress on getting that deal done.
O’Shea started his English career with West Brom having signed from schoolboy club St Kevin’s. While with the Baggies, the 6ft 1in in tall defender spent time on loan at Hereford an Exeter.
The 26-times-capped Irish international moved to Turf Moore for £7 million last summer and was a regular for the Clarets as they were relegated from the Premier League during 2023/24.
Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA
