Debut For Muric as Szmodics and Johnson Start

Saturday, 24th Aug 2024 14:02 Aro Muric is handed his Town debut in goal and Sammie Szmodics and Ben Johnson their first Blues starts as the Blues face champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon. Ex-City youngster Muric replaces Christian Walton in goal, the former Brighton man having deputised against Liverpool last week due to the Kosovo international having suffered a calf injury, having signed from Burnley earlier in the summer. Johnson comes in for Wes Burns, who has a hamstring injury, wide on the right but in a more defensive role than the Welshman, while Szmodics comes in for Conor Chaplin, who is on the bench. New loan signing Jens Cajuste is on the bench, as is Manchester City fan and one-time trialist George Edmundson. City are unchanged from the team which won 2-0 at Chelsea last week with Phil Foden not in the squad due to illness, while Rodri remains absent having suffered a hamstring during the Euros. Returning midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is on the bench. Manchester City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (c), Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland. Subs: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Gundogan, Nunes, Kabore, McAtee. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Johnson, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap. Subs: Walton, Edmundson, Burgess, Townsend, Cajuste, Taylor, Harness, Chaplin, Al-Hamadi. Referee: Michael Salisbury (Preston). VAR official: David Coote.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



churchmans81 added 14:08 - Aug 24

When playing the likes of Fleetwood & Burton Albion who’d have thought this day would ever arrive? Win, lose or draw, and I think it’ll probably be the middle option .. here we go! COYB! 2

Bluemike31 added 14:10 - Aug 24

God it looks daunting but just do us proud boys 2

oldburian added 14:15 - Aug 24

Al Hamadi on the bench, does that mean he is not on his way to Sunderland on loan? 0

hyperbrit added 14:23 - Aug 24

sad to say Chappers went off the boil at the end of last season and has not returned.It is beginning to look like he ,.Broadhead,Hirst and Burns will be used from now on as impact players who can only cope with the intensity of the Premiership for short periods of time. The same may be true of Morsy and Luongo. This game will reveal much.

0

kiwiblue added 14:31 - Aug 24

Be careful what you wish for....... 0

Linkboy13 added 14:38 - Aug 24

Yes spot on hyperfit unfortunately you criticise fans favourites they mark you down . 1

sticklegs added 14:46 - Aug 24

Feel rather sorry for Christian Walton. He didn't put a foot wrong last week. 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:50 - Aug 24

Oh dear! Haarland, De Brunye, Doku, Grealish, et al. Suddenly, we look very lightweight. Anyway, whatever will be, will be - COYB! 0

TimmyH added 14:55 - Aug 24

What a debut game for Muric...sadly got a feeling the most work he'll be doing is walking back into the net to get the ball, sincerely hope I'm wrong. -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments