U18s Win at Hull

Sunday, 25th Aug 2024 09:48 Town’s U18s picked up their first points of the season via a 2-0 victory over Hull City at Bishop Burton College on Saturday morning. Luke Towler (pictured) and Josh Lewis were on target for Olly Lee’s side, who had lost their two opening fixtures.

Photo: TWTD



Linkboy13 added 10:25 - Aug 25

Being a dedicated town fan i follow the club from top to bottom and always get a good feeling when our youngsters do well. So it's a bit disappointing that we don't produce top quality youngsters anymore and have to buy other clubs better young talent like Omari Hutchinson for example. Bearing in mind the amount of money it costs to run the academy is it viable (profitable) to run it any more. Brentford for example don't have a academy and seem to be doing ok. 0

