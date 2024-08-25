Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Sunday, 25th Aug 2024 10:15 Highlights of yesterday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.

Radlett_blue added 10:36 - Aug 25

First 2 City goals were very avoidable. Soft penalty given by VAR against Davis (if that was a penalty, why didn't VAR give us one when Davis was brought down in the City box?) & dithering when playing out from the back (we will have to get sharper at this). 1

ThaiBlue added 11:05 - Aug 25

Sorry but that was a penalty all day for us with that challenge on Davis. 0

TimmyH added 11:06 - Aug 25

Watched the 2 penalty decisions over a number of times and you can't see any real contact on Savinho...he goes flying as if his foot was caught in a bear trap, our call was as good as theirs. We still probably would have lost but not the point. 0

