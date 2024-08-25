Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Sunday, 25th Aug 2024 10:15

Highlights of yesterday’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.


Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Radlett_blue added 10:36 - Aug 25
First 2 City goals were very avoidable. Soft penalty given by VAR against Davis (if that was a penalty, why didn't VAR give us one when Davis was brought down in the City box?) & dithering when playing out from the back (we will have to get sharper at this).
1

ThaiBlue added 11:05 - Aug 25
Sorry but that was a penalty all day for us with that challenge on Davis.
0

TimmyH added 11:06 - Aug 25
Watched the 2 penalty decisions over a number of times and you can't see any real contact on Savinho...he goes flying as if his foot was caught in a bear trap, our call was as good as theirs. We still probably would have lost but not the point.
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Blogs 297 bloggers

Ipswich Town Polls

Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'BeGambleAware' Logo for 'GamStop' Gambling 18+
About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2024