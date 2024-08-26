Clarke: Young Town Squad Could Have No-Fear Factor

Monday, 26th Aug 2024 13:14 New signing Jack Clarke says could have a ‘no-fear factor’ among the younger players in the Town squad getting their first taste of Premier League football. On Friday, Sunderland accepted a fee of £15 million plus a further £3 million in performance-related add-ons for the 23-year-old with the Blues confirming the switch on Saturday following the 4-1 loss at Manchester City. “It’s really exciting to get the deal done and get it over the line and I just can’t wait to get going,” the left-sided winger told TownTV. He joins a squad featuring a couple of familiar faces, Kalvin Phillips, who is on loan from City for the season, and Leif Davis also having come through the Leeds youth set-up. “I’ve played with a few of the lads over the years,” Clarke continued. “I’m not familiar with the area but I’m sure over my time here I’ll get used to it. “There was a lot of us [from the Leeds academy] that went on to do good things and play at good levels, so be reunited with those two it should be nice.” Asked what fans can expect of him, he added: “I just try to be exciting, to be honest, in terms of dribbling with the ball, trying to be as creative as possible in the final third and getting goals and assists, hopefully.” Clarke made an £8,500,000 move from Leeds to Tottenham in the summer of 2019 but made only three sub appearances for the North Londoners, all in cups. He, like a number of other members of what is a young squad at the start of the season, is yet to taste Premier League football, while the likes of Phillips and central defender Dara O’Shea, whose switch from Burnley was confirmed yesterday, are more experienced at the top level. “A bit of a balance of both, to be honest,” he said when quizzed on that blend. “I think you need that sort of experience in terms of getting you through the tough games and stuff like that and to grind it out through the course of the season. “But it is a young group and a lot of them haven’t played in the Premier League and haven’t been exposed to it and it almost adds a no-fear factor and I think that’s good going into a new season.” Reflecting on his two and a half years at Sunderland, he said: “Spent a good few years there, managed to get promoted out of League One and had a good first campaign [in the Championship] in terms of getting in the play-offs and then kicked-on individually last year and had a good season for myself. “Obviously, we didn’t achieve as much as we wanted to achieve but I really enjoyed my time there. “Why did I push on last year? I’m not sure, to be honest. I didn’t feel like I played any differently, just sometimes things come off and other times things don’t. “Last year, it felt like it clicked for myself within that team playing the role I was playing. I felt like I had an enjoyable season.” That season also featured a goal at Portman Road, the opening goal in the Wearsiders’ 2-1 defeat in January. “To no avail!” he smiled. “It was one of my nicer strikes of the season but we didn’t manage to get over the line that night. “But the atmosphere was brilliant, the game was really enjoyable and just didn’t manage to get the win, unfortunately.” Looking ahead, he says he’s fit and ready to get going with his debut likely to come at AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, probably along with Phillips, O’Shea and fellow new signing Jens Cajuste. “I had a good pre-season, obviously spent it at Sunderland and played a few games and whatever else,” he said. “Played a few league games before coming here and hopefully I can be involved as soon as possible whenever that can be.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Bazza8564 added 13:32 - Aug 26

Welcome young man, we are very excited to have you here 0

Suffolkboy added 13:36 - Aug 26

Sounds youthful.lively and enthusiastic as well as feeling able to add zing and character to ITFC .

Looks like great potential: up to KM now to make it all gel — perfectly sure he will !

COYB



PS Another articulate addition ! 1

