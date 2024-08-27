U21s Host Blades

Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 10:18 Town’s U21s are in home action against Sheffield United at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm). The young Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, are fifth in Professional Development League Two South having won their opening home game 6-1 against Birmingham before a 3-3 draw at Burnley last week.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments