McKenna: Clarke Making Progress

Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 12:12 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says right-back Harry Clarke is making progress following this summer achilles surgeries. The 23-year-old underwent a double plantaris removal at the end of last season for injuries which had been hampering him ever since he rejoined the Blues, his boyhood club, from Arsenal in January 2023. In pre-season, following the Fortuna Düsseldorf friendly, McKenna admitted that Clarke had had a frustrating time with his rehabilitation, but now says things are moving in the right direction. “He's made some progress, he's started to work outside on the pitch a little bit,” he said. “It's been a tough one for Harry, it's been a frustrating one for him and for us but he's starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, hopefully. “He's worked a couple of sessions out on the grass now. Realistically, he's a good number of weeks away from full training and then, of course, a couple of weeks beyond that before he could be ready for match action. He's making progress but still a fair way away.”



Photo: Matchday Images



PortmanTerrorist added 12:23 - Aug 27

Only in his absence have we seen how much he contributes and has contributed even though he played injured for most all of last season. Hopefully no more set backs as he needs ITFC as much as we need him and those doubters will eat their words when they see him fully fit again! 0

hyperbrit added 12:25 - Aug 27

he's lucky...playing with an injury like last season could end ones career 0

algarvefan added 12:59 - Aug 27

I just love his youthful enthusiasm and the now famous 'fist pump' I see him as very much part of the future and hope he is fit and well soon.

How are Leeds doing Clarkey????? 0

