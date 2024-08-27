Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Beaten By Blades
Tuesday, 27th Aug 2024 15:29

Town’s U21s were beaten 1-0 by Sheffield United at Playford Road this afternoon.

Winger Billy Blacker scored the game’s only goal in first-half injury time for the Blades, who had Zach Giggs, son of Ryan, among their subs.

Elsewhere, the U18s lost 6-4 away to Luton in the Professional Development League Cup.

Town: Gray, Babb, Lewis, Mazionis, Ayoola, Onuchukwu (Turner), Morgan, Okunowo, Boatswain (O Davis 46), T Taylor, Roberts. Subs: Fleischer, Curtis, Sains.

Sheffield United: Molyneux, Buyabu, Boyes, Sasnauskas (c), Tahir, Waldron, Blacker, Easton, Atherton, Aston, Francis. Subs: Prunty, Grainger, Haughton-Parris, Giggs, Blaize.


Linkboy13 added 16:19 - Aug 27
One of the poorest u21s games i have seen in a long time nobody stood out although it was a very inexperienced line up. Sheffield United just about deserved their win they were a bit more sharper on the ball and in their movement off it. Ipswich got into some good situations but their passing was woeful.
