Ogbene Delighted to Get Second Chance at Town

Wednesday, 28th Aug 2024 13:34 New winger Chiedozie Ogbene is delighted to be at Portman Road for his 'second time coming', having signed a four-year deal with the Blues, the club having agreed an £8 million fee with Luton for the 27-year-old. Ogbene was previously at Town in January 2018 along with his Limerick teammate Barry Cotter. The latter, currently with Barnsley, won a contract but the Lagos-born wideman moved on for another more successful trial spell at Brentford. “In January 2018 I was here on trial, I was here on trial during the time of Mick McCarthy,” he recalled when speaking to TownTV. “No hard feelings, I think I was quite raw and I wasn’t ready and I signed for Brentford at that time. “I’m quite familiar [with the training ground]. It’s a lot upgraded, a lot advanced from the last time I remember it. “It was a good place and it was my first trial in England, so it was surreal for me, to see such facilities that we don’t have back home in Ireland. A second time coming, so hopefully this time it will be positive.”

Reflecting on his move, he added: “I’m delighted to be here at such a big club. I’ve seen what they’re doing, they’re recruiting some very strong players, they want to be competitive in this league and I’m lucky that I’ve been chosen to be part of this adventure.” He says the move took its time before suddenly getting firmly into gear earlier in the week. “I’ll be honest with you, it was a bit slow,” he said. “I was at Luton and this accelerated very quickly. The manager [Kieran McKenna] had made contact with my [Hatters] manager Rob Edwards and had said positive things about me, so I think they were just doing character checks. “This happened very quickly for me. I travelled down last night [Monday]. I had been aware that Ipswich are quite interested but I didn’t know how strong it was and when I heard that Luton had agreed a deal, straightaway the manager gave me a phone call, I listened to his ideas and it was very positive. “Getting this opportunity, especially with my journey, it was always a dream to be at this level. I played it last year and it didn’t quite work out the way we wanted it to be and then the manager to give me this opportunity, for a club to be believe that I’m good enough to play at this level, it means a lot to me and my family.” Reflecting further on his progression to the top flight with Luton last season, he added: “It was the highest level I’d ever played in my career, especially my journey coming in from the Republic of Ireland, playing for Limerick, going to Brentford and it not working out. “My journey has been quite up and down. Seven, eight years ago I was in Ireland playing Gaelic football and eight years later I made my Premier League debut. “My old coach said to me that it was one in 1,000 people can make that leap, so it was special for me. “It was very special for Luton fans, the first time they’ve been in the Premier League and we were supported all through the season, when we had our highs and lows. It was a special year for them and for the players as well, and for the town of Luton.” Regarding his conversation with McKenna, he said: “It was very positive. He was very good, he was clear. He doesn’t beat about the bush, he tells you it’s going to be a difficult league. “He told me what he wants from me, what role I’m going to play in this team. Obviously, nothing is granted, nothing is gifted, you have to work hard, there are some good players here. “I’m just here to be a positive addition to the team, to push everybody, push myself and hopefully achieve the goal to maintain Premier League status.” Ogbene, who seems likely to make his debut at AFC Wimbledon this evening with his deal having been confirmed in time yesterday, looks set to fit into the squad very quickly with plenty of familiar faces, most notably among the club’s growing Irish contingent. “We have quite a few Republic of Ireland players,” he smiled. “I know Dara [O’Shea], Sam Szmodics as well. Obviously [keeper-coach] Rene [Gilmartin, who has worked with the Irish U21s and senior squad] and I know Jack Taylor, he came in for a couple of camps. And Freddie Ladapo, I was with him for quite a while at Rotherham. “I know a handful of boys but I’ve heard positive stuff about the players here from my teammates at Luton, saying the players are quite humble and hungry, a hungry group and that’s the background I come from, so I think it will be good for us.”

Matchday Images/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments