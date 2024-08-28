Cajuste in Sweden Squad

Wednesday, 28th Aug 2024 14:50

Blues loanee Jens Cajuste has been named in the Sweden squad for their Nations League games next month.

The Swedes face a trip to Azerbaijan on Thursday 5th September and then a home match against Estonia on the following Sunday.

Cajuste, who is on loan with Town for the season from Napoli, has previously won 23 full caps.

The midfielder could make his Blues debut in the Carabao Cup tie at AFC Wimbledon this evening.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images