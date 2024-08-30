Burgess in Australia Squad

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 09:27 Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has been named in the Australia squad for their September World Cup qualifiers. The Socceroos take on Bahrain on the Gold Coast on Thursday 5th September and then travel to Jakarta to face Indonesia on the following Tuesday in the opening matches of the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Burgess, 28, who made his first Town appearance of the season at AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, has previously won nine full caps.

Photo: AAP



Linkboy13 added 10:11 - Aug 30

His chances of first team football are very limited at premier league level due to his lack of pace and mobility. 0

