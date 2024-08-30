Blues Duo in England U21s Squad
Friday, 30th Aug 2024 10:10
Blues pair Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap have been named in the England U21s squad for their September internationals.
The England youngsters take on Northern Ireland in an U21s European Championshp qualifier in Ballymena on Friday 6th September, then face Austria in a friendly at Kenilworth Road on Monday 9th September.
Delap has previously five U21s caps, scoring one goal, while Hutchinson is called up at his level having played at U17 and U19 level and having won two senior caps with Jamaica.
The last Town player, as opposed to loanees such as Dane Scarlett last season, to win an England U21s cap was Connor Wickham in 2011.
England U21s: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday, loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic), James Trafford (Burnley), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Callum Doyle (Norwich City, loan from Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Nathan Wood (Southampton), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), James McAtee (Manchester City), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Liam Delap (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling-Junior (Bologna FC, loan from Aston Villa), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).
