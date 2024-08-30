Blues Duo in England U21s Squad

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 10:10 Blues pair Omari Hutchinson and Liam Delap have been named in the England U21s squad for their September internationals. The England youngsters take on Northern Ireland in an U21s European Championshp qualifier in Ballymena on Friday 6th September, then face Austria in a friendly at Kenilworth Road on Monday 9th September. Delap has previously five U21s caps, scoring one goal, while Hutchinson is called up at his level having played at U17 and U19 level and having won two senior caps with Jamaica. The last Town player, as opposed to loanees such as Dane Scarlett last season, to win an England U21s cap was Connor Wickham in 2011. England U21s: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday, loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic), James Trafford (Burnley), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Callum Doyle (Norwich City, loan from Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Nathan Wood (Southampton), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), James McAtee (Manchester City), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Liam Delap (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling-Junior (Bologna FC, loan from Aston Villa), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Photo: Matchday Images



Uhlenbeek added 10:15 - Aug 30

Love to see it! Always brings a bit of pride seeing are boys in the England set up.



Lets hope Delap is Kanes heir in waiting...(no pressure!) 2

Europablue added 10:20 - Aug 30

This article needs further details. Has Hutchinson changed his allegiance to England over Jamaica? Presumably someone asked Hutchinson if he would represent England before he was called up. What is the rule about previous appearances? Do they not count if it was a friendly? 2

Uhlenbeek added 10:27 - Aug 30

@Europablue. Hutchinson declined a call up to Jamaica at the end of the seasons to give him time to consider his future. Presumably someone in the England set up had expressed interest in him.



RE other query:

"First, it is now possible for a player to change national team even if they have played competitively at senior level, provided:



the player held the nationality of their new association at the time of their first official appearance for their first national team.

the player played in no more than three competitive senior games before the age of 21.

the player has not played in the final stage of an official tournament such as the World Cup, European Championship, Copa America etc.

at least three years have passed since the player's last senior appearance for their previous national team.

So, a player who is eligible for England and Republic of Ireland could, for the sake of argument, play for England in three World Cup 2022 qualification games, then represent Ireland at the 2026 World Cup. The opposite - playing at a World Cup then switching - is not permitted.



Second, a player can now change to a new national team even if they did not hold that nationality at the time of their first appearance for their old national team, as long as they last played for the old national team before the age of 21." 3

Europablue added 10:46 - Aug 30

Uhlenbeek, Thanks for that detailed explanation. 2

