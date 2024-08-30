Slicker in Scotland U21s Squad

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 10:53

Town keeper Cieran Slicker has been named in the Scotland U21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers next month.

The young Scots, who are currently second in their group, host Spain at Heart of Midlothian’s Tynecastle on Friday 6th September, then travel to Malta on the following Tuesday.

Slicker, who manager Kieran McKenna confirmed earlier in the week will be staying at Town this season rather than going on loan, has previously won 17 caps at U21 level.









Photo: Matchday Images