Muric in Kosovo Squad

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 11:47 Blues keeper Aro Muric is in the Kosovo squad for their September Nations League matches. The Kosovans take on Romania in Pristina on Friday 6th September, then travel to Nicosia to face Cyprus on the following Monday. Muric, 25, who made his Town debut away against his former club Manchester City last Saturday, has previously won 38 full caps.

Photo: Matchday Images



chepstowblue added 11:52 - Aug 30

I hope Kosovo don't play out from the back ! -1

bobble added 12:58 - Aug 30

He clearly needs The practise 0

Dissboyitfc added 13:12 - Aug 30

Wonder if they watched his debut at Man City ? 1

