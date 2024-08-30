McKenna: Striker Signing Less Likely Than Likely, But Broja Talks Back On
Friday, 30th Aug 2024 14:38
Town boss Kieran McKenna says “it’s less likely than likely” that the Blues will sign another striker before this evening’s 11pm deadline, but confirmed that discussions with Chelsea regarding Armando Broja have been reignited.
Another striker looks to be the only business remaining for Town after a busy window but McKenna isn’t expecting that elusive 13th signing to be made, although isn’t ruling it out.
“I think it’s less likely than likely at the moment, but it’s not impossible,” he said. “It’s a position that we’ve looked at to strengthen, to be deep and strong in that area and also because we have some injuries in our forward line.
“The club are continuing to work hard, as we said it would do right to the last bit of the window, and if there is the right opportunity for the right player that improves us, then we’ll look to do it.
“If it’s not possible, then we’ll progress with the squad that we have, which we have a lot of faith in, in all the players we have in the squad and the players that we have in those areas as well.”
Earlier this lunchtime, The Athletic reported that Town and Chelsea were back in talks regarding Broja after the deal appeared to collapse yesterday following protracted negotiations regarding the £30 million loan-with-a-view-to-buy move which had appeared set to go through 10 days ago.
An achilles injury which was identified in his medical and which is set to keep him out for seven weeks had been the sticking point with the clubs having failed to find a resolution in the subsequent days.
However, McKenna says talks are back on with it having been reported that the Blues have had two new offers rebuffed for the Albania international, while other sides are also showing interest, one probably Everton, who have been linked for some while.
Asked whether the move for Broja is back on, McKenna said: “My focus has been on getting ready for Fulham, I’ve just come in from training for that.
“There have been discussions with Armando, that’s not a secret, it’s not a secret that he has an injury issue.
“I think the clubs are ongoing with those discussions and it has to be the right thing for all parties.
“It has to be the right thing for us, that he can come and have a positive impact at a point in the season. The right thing for Armando, of course, because it’s a very important moment for his young career, and the right decision for Chelsea.
“Those parties are continuing to discuss while I’m focusing on Fulham and we’ll see what’s right and hopefully the best resolution will be found by this evening.”
As reported earlier, Town have made an enquiry to Middlesbrough for Ivorian international Emmanuel Latte Lath, but McKenna wouldn’t comment on the interest.
“I never speak to any player [with another club],” he said. “Armando’s situation might be a little bit different as it’s publicised that he’s not with Chelsea’s first-team squad at the moment. With any player who is active with another team, we’ll never mention their names.”
Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA
