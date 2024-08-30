McKenna: Striker Signing Less Likely Than Likely, But Broja Talks Back On

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 14:38 Town boss Kieran McKenna says “it’s less likely than likely” that the Blues will sign another striker before this evening’s 11pm deadline, but confirmed that discussions with Chelsea regarding Armando Broja have been reignited. Another striker looks to be the only business remaining for Town after a busy window but McKenna isn’t expecting that elusive 13th signing to be made, although isn’t ruling it out. “I think it’s less likely than likely at the moment, but it’s not impossible,” he said. “It’s a position that we’ve looked at to strengthen, to be deep and strong in that area and also because we have some injuries in our forward line. “The club are continuing to work hard, as we said it would do right to the last bit of the window, and if there is the right opportunity for the right player that improves us, then we’ll look to do it. “If it’s not possible, then we’ll progress with the squad that we have, which we have a lot of faith in, in all the players we have in the squad and the players that we have in those areas as well.” Earlier this lunchtime, The Athletic reported that Town and Chelsea were back in talks regarding Broja after the deal appeared to collapse yesterday following protracted negotiations regarding the £30 million loan-with-a-view-to-buy move which had appeared set to go through 10 days ago. An achilles injury which was identified in his medical and which is set to keep him out for seven weeks had been the sticking point with the clubs having failed to find a resolution in the subsequent days. However, McKenna says talks are back on with it having been reported that the Blues have had two new offers rebuffed for the Albania international, while other sides are also showing interest, one probably Everton, who have been linked for some while. Asked whether the move for Broja is back on, McKenna said: “My focus has been on getting ready for Fulham, I’ve just come in from training for that. “There have been discussions with Armando, that’s not a secret, it’s not a secret that he has an injury issue. “I think the clubs are ongoing with those discussions and it has to be the right thing for all parties. “It has to be the right thing for us, that he can come and have a positive impact at a point in the season. The right thing for Armando, of course, because it’s a very important moment for his young career, and the right decision for Chelsea. “Those parties are continuing to discuss while I’m focusing on Fulham and we’ll see what’s right and hopefully the best resolution will be found by this evening.” As reported earlier, Town have made an enquiry to Middlesbrough for Ivorian international Emmanuel Latte Lath, but McKenna wouldn’t comment on the interest. “I never speak to any player [with another club],” he said. “Armando’s situation might be a little bit different as it’s publicised that he’s not with Chelsea’s first-team squad at the moment. With any player who is active with another team, we’ll never mention their names.”

Photo: Nderim Kaceli/IPA Sport / ipa-agency.net/IPA/Sipa USA



Bluemike31 added 14:42 - Aug 30

A disaster if that proves to be the situation, we need more fire power

3

cressi added 14:44 - Aug 30

Not good loads of wingers and centre backs getting a injured player is far from clever. 2

timkatieadamitfc added 14:46 - Aug 30

Do not care for this one, seems out more than in, and we would be signing him when he is allegedly out for 7-10 weeks.

There has to be someone better out than this, would try for Denky I think his name is, young and scored 23 last season.

Definitely need a striker before close of play today though, just imo we did not need Ogbenie, should have put his cost toward a centre forward. -1

Dug added 14:47 - Aug 30

Injured players rarely return to full fitness every again , this deal worries me as what we really need is a Fully Fit squad to try and compete at this level.. rather see the town play a 4-3-3 extra man in midfield with a fast attack. At times our striker seems so overworked ,I am not sure Broja play that lone role striker especially if he is never fully fit..? 2

gkroon89 added 14:52 - Aug 30

Not sure this is a good transfer personally as will be out for a number of weeks (that’s if no further set backs)



If straight forward loan not so bad, but if loan with obligation to buy like suggested before - then it should be a massive no.



Could be lumbered with a dud.



Surely we should be trying to loan a player who is ready to go and has experience playing within a top league.



3

Vancouver_Blue added 14:52 - Aug 30

100% would prefer Latte Lath 5

Generic added 14:54 - Aug 30

Don’t believe you Kieran :-D 2

Westy added 15:04 - Aug 30

Just when you thought it was safe to relax. If this deal gets done I really feel the Club could regret it. 1

Leejames99 added 15:07 - Aug 30

Smoke and mirrors 1

DavefromWatford added 15:14 - Aug 30

I don`t know why Kieran isn`t interested in Anthony Martial who is available on a free and could play straight away not in 7 or 8 weeks and therefore save 30 million. Maybe something to do with wages i don`t know. Anybody got any thoughts on that? 1

ImAbeliever added 15:16 - Aug 30

they’re pulling our chain haha 0

joyousblue added 15:18 - Aug 30

What about the outgoings we have a squad if 30 0

bluebullet29l added 15:21 - Aug 30

Surely they have had enough warnings over this signing. Could be KM's biggest mistake. We have enough injured players here now. 2

Lightningboy added 15:26 - Aug 30

AVOID.



When will we ever learn. 2

churchmans added 15:28 - Aug 30

Farkin ell! Have we not learned anything from the panutche signing! Sky sports saying 12 weeks out with the achilles injury!

Or is that a pathetic comment blueboy1 0

kuyski added 15:34 - Aug 30

Latte Lath has not travelled to Wales ahead of their game against Cardiff City，so maybe something will happen？ 2

chappie added 15:38 - Aug 30

Guys, relax.



When have you known MA and KM panic into anything and make a blunder? Have faith that they know all the risks and will have evaluated them a million times more than all of us armchair experts, and be armed with facts we don’t have.



Let it play out and see what happens



I have 100% faith in KM and MA to do the right thing 4

billlm added 15:39 - Aug 30

Not popular but this today is the difference between survival and relegation, people go in about hirst untried at this level fingers crossed McKenna,'s pulling a fast one -1

algarvefan added 15:46 - Aug 30

billm I think it's more likely that Latte Lath is coming and he's using Broja to deflect, LL hasn't travelled to Cardiff and we cannot afford to sign a striker who is likely to be out for 2 months. My money is on the Middlesbrough man being announce this evening. 1

terryf added 15:48 - Aug 30

McKenna is between a rock and a hard place. We all know that he needed to bring in more quality but we do not want a repeat of 'Demolition Man' where it took forever for the players to come up to speed. This is where established Teams have an advantage because they only need to tweak there numbers with one or two players. Having 4 players out injured is also not helpful.

We have to trust our Manager's judgment on this one. If he sees Broja long term is the missing piece and they can renegotiate the deal fair enough. Personally I would rather we went elsewher,e but maybe it's too late! 0

PimsNumber1 added 15:53 - Aug 30

Davefromwatford....why the obsession with Martial ...yes he's a good player but rarely fit ...played about 7 games a season at utd for like 10 years ....hence he's still looking ...and on big wages just like de Gea 0

wischip added 15:58 - Aug 30

Aaaaaargh not again!! Make it stop! If we don't get another fully fit striker in then perhaps we should keep Ladapo as the backup to Delap whilst Hirst & Al-Hamadi aren't yet 100%. 0

churchmans added 15:59 - Aug 30

@chappie! Is it KM & MA that choose these players? I know that km has the final say on yes or no but we have a football recruitment team and head of recruitment like most if not all prem leauge clubs!

So that is my question?

Does KM identify all or some prospects! Nobody seems to know for sure 0

Facefacts added 16:03 - Aug 30

Does Anthony Martial fit the personality profile we're after, I always worry about Man Utd players after we failed to get a season long loan out of Brandon Williams. 0

mattown added 16:15 - Aug 30

McKenna can see real quality in him and wants him at the club, that’s enough for me. A hungry and well schooled Broja available in December, taking the load of 10 goal Sammy. We’ll surely get an injury clause in there with Chelsea needing to unload 0

