Broadhead and Hirst Closing In On Returns

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 15:51 Town boss Kieran McKenna says George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead are both closing in on returns from injury. The forward duo picked up hamstring and knee injuries during pre-season but McKenna says Hirst, who underwent surgery towards the start of the month, will be back soon after the international break. “Maybe not straight after, but not too far off that,” he said. “He’s a couple of weeks away now, he’s progressed well. “We certainly hope to see him in the next round of fixtures between the two international breaks, whether that’s the first game or the second game or the third game, we’ll have to see how the next week or two goes.” McKenna says there’s no one new on the sidelines with Broadhead even closer than Hirst to a return. “Everyone’s coming together pretty well now,” he added. “No new injuries during the week, which was a positive, no new injuries from Manchester City. “George is on a good pathway, Nathan Broadhead is really, really close to team training now, so we should see him back available after the international break. “And Harry Clarke is back doing some outside work, which is a positive and the group’s getting stronger. We’ve been short over the summer but we’re getting to a better position now.” Wes Burns is the only other longer-term absentee with a hamstring problem which was expected to keep him out for a number of weeks.

Photo: ITFC



gippeswyk added 16:02 - Aug 30

Thats great news about George and Nathan. 0

churchmans added 16:05 - Aug 30

Hopefully they and burns can stay injury free for a long time when there back 0

ChrisFelix added 16:14 - Aug 30

Although we would probably still lost the first 2 games the injuries to 3 of our best players has created additional pressure on our squad 0

