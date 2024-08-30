Falling Maidstone Fan Charge With Assault

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 16:48 The Maidstone United supporter who rolled down the roof of the Cobbold Stand executive boxes and onto Town supporters below during the FA Cup third round tie between the sides in January has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm and with two counts of assault. Footage of the incident, which occurred during the celebrations of the first Stones goal, emerged on social media following the game, which saw the Kent side win 2-1 to become the first sixth-tier club to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup since Blyth Spartans in 1978. At the time Suffolk Constabulary said no action would be taken with the matter being dealt with by the club and Safety Advisory Group, however, the fan involved will be in court next month. A statement reads: “A 60-year-old man from Chatham in Kent has been summonsed to appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on 16th September where he will be formally charged with three offences as follows: one count of assault causing actual bodily harm; and two counts of assault by beating. These charges relate to two victims.”

Photo: Matchday Images