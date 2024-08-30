McKenna: A Fair Few Players Are Likely to Move On

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 17:17 Town boss Kieran McKenna expects “a fair few players” to move on before the window closes with the Blues currently having 28 players who qualify for their 25-man Premier League squad. That could increase should they add another striker with talks with Chelsea regarding Armando Broja having been revived, while Middlesbrough’s Emmanuel Latte Lath is evidently making no secret that he would be keen on a move to Portman Road, Town having made an enquiry but with Boro keen to keep hold of the Ivorian international. McKenna admits it’s tough to see players move on in some ways but at the same time, they usually go to progress their careers. “With such an emotional attachment to the whole group, with what we have been through over the last couple of years, any time anyone moves on, it is always difficult in some aspects,” he said. “But I think the positive is that when players leave, you want them to leave in a better position than they were. “And, as I said last week, when people have left here over the last couple of years – whether a top character like Greg Leigh who goes to Oxford and gets promotion or Kayden Jackson who has been such an important part of what we’ve done and gets a long contract at Derby and starts the season well – or boys on loan like Jeremy Sarmiento, Kieffer Moore or Lewis Travers, they have a good experience and progress in their careers. “They have started the season really well with Jeremy on the verge of getting a really good loan move again [to Burnley, now confirmed]. Gassan Ahadme, not here that long, but goes on and gets a really good move to Charlton. “That is always something that gives you a really good feeling, as you know being part of a group that has done really well and being part of a group that has been successful and played good football and has given individuals a chance to show the best of themselves, gives them a better chance when they do move on to good things. “The positive thing is that nearly all the boys who have moved on over the last couple of years have moved on to better things. “We will have a few players likely move on over the next 24 hours that will always go with our best wishes. Some might be a loan move which doesn’t mean it’s the end of their time at a football club. It might just mean players need to go on and get minutes. “It's always difficult when players move on, but it’s a lot better when they move on to better things and they go on to do good things in their careers.” Asked if the window is a distraction for him, he reflected: “It’s not been too difficult. I think every individual situation is different. I guess in our position every player that is here wants to be here. Nobody wants to move, everyone is super-excited to be here, everyone is focused on the next session, trying to make an impact and put themselves forward for selection for the next game. “It is probably more difficult if you have a squad with players who are looking to move on. I can certainly say that’s not the case with any individual here. I don’t think it’s been a problem. “Of course, new players coming in at different times over the pre-season or during the season can create a distraction, but again I don’t think that’s been the case here. “The group of players we have had here all wanted the squad to get strengthened, they wanted support and help over the course of the season, they wanted to see the club be ambitious and try and bring in players who can help us. “And they have welcomed players really well as they have come in. When you bring in good characters, as we have done, that integration tends to be a lot smoother. “I don’t think we have had too much distraction. It’s just a matter of time and work and that’s the only thing we are missing. That is what we will have to try and utilise to the maximum effect in the next weeks and months. Meanwhile, the club is celebrating a victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road for the first time in a while, Ipswich Town Women having thrashed their Canary counterparts 4-0 in the FAWNL Cup last night. “I’ve not seen [women’s team manager] Joe [Sheehan] today but I’ve saw him before he left yesterday. They were looking forward to it. “It’s a lovely result, unfortunately we weren’t able to manage it last year, but they went better than we did. They’ve had a really good start to the season, so all positive on that front.”

Nice to have a close knit group but it's plain to see that a number of the players are not going to be good enough at this level and need to move on, let's hope we can get that striker in and move on those who are deemed surplus to requirements. 0

