Supporters Club MND Charity Walk Ahead of Fulham Match

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 18:28

The Official Supporters Club is staging a charity walk from Colchester United’s JobServe Community Stadium to Portman Road ahead of tomorrow’s game against Fulham to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity supported by Blues legend Marcus Stewart.

The distance between the clubs is 19 miles, symbolic of the 19 goals Stewart, who was diagnosed with MND in 2022, scored during Town’s 2000/01 Premier League campaign in which they finished fifth and qualified for the UEFA Cup.

More than £6,500 has been raised with a Just Giving page for donations here. The Official Supporters Club has added £1,000 to the cause.





Photo: Blair Ferguson