Blues to Sign Anderlecht Youngster

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 20:35 Town are set to sign 19-year-old Anderlecht midfielder Tudor Mendel as a member of John McGreal and David Wright’s development squad. Slough-born Mendel (above, right) came through the ranks at Chelsea having joined them aged eight before making his move to Belgium in 2023. The former England U16 and U17 international has only represented their junior side, RSCA Futures, and will go into Town’s U21s squad once the move is confirmed, which isn’t expected to be today. In addition to his footballing prowess, Mendel was a child prodigy academically, coming second in Child Genius in 2014 and at 13 was made a King's Scholar at Eton.

Photo: KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/Sipa USA



Arthur_Hayes added 20:42 - Aug 30

I love a random left field signing like this. 1

SchancheITFC added 20:45 - Aug 30

Chelsea rated him. Went to Eton 0

Marcus added 20:48 - Aug 30

Back in the 90s, Steve Palmer was a Cambridge grad. Some of our work overlapped and it was interesting to see he kept his skills up to date with summer contracts. 1

