Boro Closing in on Edmundson

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 20:51 Middlesbrough are closing in on the loan signing of Blues centre-half George Edmundson. The 27-year-old was one of those expected to leave on deadline day having dropped well back in the pecking order following the signings of Jacob Greaves and Dara O’Shea. Edmundson joined Town on a four-year deal from Rangers in the summer of 2021. Since then, the Manchester-born defender has made 71 starts and four sub appearances, scoring five times. But, following the summer business, Edmundson is now Town’s sixth-choice centre-half, while the Blues currently have 28 players who qualify for the 25-man Premier League squad with another signing expected, meaning three or four players are likely to move on.

Photo: Matchday Images



apnorman23 added 20:56 - Aug 30

TBH an absolute true blue. He gave it all everytime. Good luck George. Bonkers transfer window end

Lukeybluey added 20:56 - Aug 30

Good luck George, solid defender and seems like a really good guy to boot, he'll do well at the Riverside. 7

bluelad7 added 20:57 - Aug 30

Latte the other way? 0

Lukeybluey added 21:02 - Aug 30

Apparently we're in advanced talks for Reiss Nelson??? Is this true? 1

Lukeybluey added 21:03 - Aug 30

Freddies left by mutual consent 0

RobClark added 21:04 - Aug 30

Apparently we are after Reiss Nelson 1

Lukeybluey added 21:09 - Aug 30

I wonder because we're after Reiss Nelson on loan, we might be making a permanent offer for Latte Lath? who knows... 0

Lukeybluey added 21:09 - Aug 30

Lukeybluey added 21:09 - Aug 30

mike added 21:39 - Aug 30

Lukeybluey. We get it!!! 0

Steelmonkey added 21:45 - Aug 30

Personally I’m sad to see him go, great passer of the ball and Mr Reliable when called upon, I hope the move to Middlesbrough comes off and there getting a great player. Should have been playing against Wimbledon perhaps we would still be in the cup. 2

TimmyH added 21:52 - Aug 30

I liked George...occasionally left out in the cold after coming back from an injury which was undeserved. He would do a job at Boro, all the best! 1

