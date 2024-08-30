Edmundson Joins Boro On Loan

Friday, 30th Aug 2024 23:08 Middlesbrough have confirmed the loan signing of Town centre-half George Edmundson. The 27-year-old looked certain to leave Portman Road this summer following the recruitment of Dara O’Shea and Jacob Greaves. Edmundson joined Town on a four-year deal from Rangers in the summer of 2021. The Manchester-born defender went on to make 71 starts and four sub appearances, scoring five times.

Lukeybluey added 23:12 - Aug 30

Good luck George, suppose he will be alongside Clarke at centre half...two town/ex town players... 0

Edmundo added 23:17 - Aug 30

Another from our awesome squad that got us here. Thanks, George. Have a feeling you'll be on your way permanently, whatever happens at the season end. 1

uppersirbob added 23:34 - Aug 30

Good luck George never let the team down always gave 100 percent

Supposed it was going to happen with the new influx

Kinda sad to see him leave 0

