Edmundson Joins Boro On Loan
Friday, 30th Aug 2024 23:08

Middlesbrough have confirmed the loan signing of Town centre-half George Edmundson.

The 27-year-old looked certain to leave Portman Road this summer following the recruitment of Dara O’Shea and Jacob Greaves.

Edmundson joined Town on a four-year deal from Rangers in the summer of 2021.

The Manchester-born defender went on to make 71 starts and four sub appearances, scoring five times.


Photo: Matchday Images



Lukeybluey added 23:12 - Aug 30
Good luck George, suppose he will be alongside Clarke at centre half...two town/ex town players...
0

Edmundo added 23:17 - Aug 30
Another from our awesome squad that got us here. Thanks, George. Have a feeling you'll be on your way permanently, whatever happens at the season end.
1

uppersirbob added 23:34 - Aug 30
Good luck George never let the team down always gave 100 percent
Supposed it was going to happen with the new influx
Kinda sad to see him leave
0


