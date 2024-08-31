Phillips and Ogbene Start Against Fulham

Saturday, 31st Aug 2024 14:16 Town make two changes from the team which lost 3-1 at Manchester City last week for this afternoon’s home match with Fulham. Kalvin Phillips comes in for his home and league debut in the centre of midfield, while Chiedozie Ogbene will be wide on the right, also his first home and league appearances for the club having signed from Luton earlier in the week. Massimo Luongo and Ben Johnson are on the bench. Recent additions Jens Cajuste, Dara O’Shea, Conor Townsend and Jack Clarke are also n the bench. Fulham are unchanged from the team which won 2-1 at home to Leicester City last week. Town: Muric, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis, Morsy (c), Phillips, Ogbene, Szmodics, Hutchinson, Delap. Subs: Walton, Johnson, Townsend, O’Shea, Cajuste, Luongo, Chaplin, J Clarke, Al-Hamadi. Fulham: Leno (c), Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira, Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Muniz. Subs: Benda, Andersen, Cuenca, Castagne, Reed, Cairney, Berge, Wilson, Raul. Referee: Lewis Smith (Wigan).

gkroon89 added 14:18 - Aug 31

Muric needs a good game after his dreadful debut.



Should be a competitive game fingers crossed.



Come on Ipswich. 3

bluebullet29l added 14:24 - Aug 31

I think your find we lost 4-1 at man city 1

OliveR16 added 14:24 - Aug 31

Some revisionist history there regarding last week's score. Might be useful to keep this going this season : ( 1

SpiritOfJohn added 14:27 - Aug 31

I think that is four full home debuts in a very positive starting 11. I hope we start on the front foot and manage to keep going for the full 90 minutes and beyond. Fulham are a mid table team in this league so it will be a good benchmark for where we currently stand. 2

FreddySteady added 14:30 - Aug 31

Thought Cajuste would start today but yes this is a good benchmark. A win would settle a few nerves. 2

johnwarksshorts added 14:35 - Aug 31

In McKenna we trust. Let's get Portman Road rocking again with our incredible supporters. Think we can get a positive result today. COYB. 0

JewellintheTown added 14:53 - Aug 31

Blood the new lads & get them battling from the off. Sooner the better. Sadly don't have time to wait for gelling in this league, unlike L1 where we had no risk of going down & a bit more time for a rebuild.

McKenna will do it. Be patient whatever happens today. Get behind the lads. 0

TimmyH added 15:07 - Aug 31

Thought Clarke might start today...maybe work rate needs to be worked on. Muric needs a sound game, c'mon Town! 0

